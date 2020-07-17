DREY WRIGHT has revealed that his decision to take a risk on Hibs led to an ear-bashing at home.

The winger volunteered to train with the Easter Road outfit before a deal was in place and the ‘leap of faith’ meant some uncomfortable conversations with his partner.

The 25-year-old had knocked back a new deal at St Johnstone and was also being tracked by English League One side Bristol Rovers and Hearts.

But the former Colchester United attacker opted to wait it out as sporting director Graeme Mathie and manager Jack Ross sorted out budgets – even if it tested the patience of others.

That move paid off when he penned a two-year deal last week to join Kevin Nisbet and Alex Gogic in signing for Hibs.

Wright, who became the father of twins during lockdown, said: “Speaking to Graeme and the gaffer they were 100 per cent honest with me from day one, which is something I appreciated.

“The risk was that I wouldn’t be walking straight into a contract. I’d have to take that leap of faith and put my trust in them that, hopefully, something would get sorted out.

“And it has done, so I’m thankful to the two of them for getting it done.

“It wasn’t an easy time, there was a lot of stress in my household. My partner was in my ear every day asking me what was happening and it was hard to just keep telling her I didn’t know, because it was a difficult summer.

“But we’re on the other side of it now and things are looking up.

DESIRE

“I think it shows the desire I had to be a Hibs player.

“Now, I just want to get out and show the fans what I can do, and hopefully they take to me as a player and as a person, and I’ll have a good relationship with them moving forward.”

Hearts were keen to pip their city rivals to Wright’s signature and he had to weigh up interest on both sides of the border, but he is convinced he has made the right decision in plumping for Hibs.

He added to Sky Sports: “I was lucky that my phone was ringing a few times and I did have a decision to make.

“But, with the different markets up here and back down south, it was one of those where you don’t want to miss the opportunity when it comes up, in the case of maybe wanting for better or one that’s more suited.

“Once the call came through from Hibs and things were starting to progress, and it became known I was able to get in the building, it was kind of a no-brainer, really.

“I’m exactly where I want to be.”