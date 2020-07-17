Glenmorangie launch “oldest” whisky matured in bespoke casks

SCOTTISH whisky makers Glenmorangie have launched a new tipple which is the oldest to ever be matured in their casks.

The Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1996 has been aged for 23 years and whisky lovers will have to wait until the end of July to get their hands on a bottle.

They will also need deep pockets, with a single bottle of the limited edition drink selling for £635.

Distillers Glenmorangie say the “luscious and creamy” spirit takes its flavour from the slow growing oak casks it is matured in, which hail from trees in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains, US.

The whisky’s name refers to the year that the first batch of these oak barrels were ready for use, having been selected, dried and seasoned with bourbon.

Each year since, under Dr Bill Lumsden, Director of Whisky Creation, Glenmorangie has crafted bespoke casks in small numbers, creating two releases of the limited edition Glenmorangie Astar, and the heart of Glenmorangie Original.

All the while, the spirit of 1996 lay undisturbed, until finally Dr BLumsden was inspired to “celebrate” these casks.

Dr Lumsden said: “Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1996 wonderfully demonstrates how we can bring our most extraordinary dreams to life.

“The oldest whisky we have ever aged in our bespoke casks, its fresh, floral aromas and luxuriously creamy tastes are gloriously enhanced by age.

“A delicious step on from Glenmorangie Astar, this limited edition will be adored by whisky lovers old and new.”