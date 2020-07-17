Onde launches Virtual Ride.Right.Now conference for ride-hailing business

Onde, a tech company powering over 200 ride-hailing companies in 70 countries, announces an online edition of Ride.Right.Now – a conference for ride-hailing entrepreneurs. This year’s topic is Hack the Crisis: Business Tips for Post-covid Era. The online event is to happen on July 23, 2020.

The event will gather ride-hailing entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and experts from around the globe. Speakers will share insights and best cases on how to survive the crisis that has hit the mobility industry. Registration is free of charge.

Ride.Right.Now will feature talks with mobility and innovation trend-watchers, discussions of the opportunities emerging as the world is slowly awakening from the pandemic, and personalized advice from experts on how to restart a ride-hailing business after the crisis, or to launch a new company. The event features panels on business diversification opportunities, social responsibility, dealing with local health authorities regulations, and much more.

Right.Right.Now online is a part of Onde’s mission to change the way the world moves and to contribute to ride-hailing entrepreneurial community development. Being one-of-a-kind, RRN online edition is an opportunity for transportation business owners to network, get insights and inspiration, and stay updated on what’s happening in the world of innovative mobility.

Onde powers more than 200 ride-hailing businesses in 70+ countries to change the way transportation works. With its full-stack white-label software for booking taxis, delivery, and any other on-demand services, Onde is the center of attraction for daring entrepreneurs who want to improve local mobility.

The online conference Ride.Right.Now is a perfect opportunity for those who want to launch a business, need growth-hacking insights, or are willing to streamline operations in a traditional taxi company. Apply to attend today!