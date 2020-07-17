Pretty Little Thing trolled for selling “useless” fishnet face masks

PRETTY Little Thing has been slammed for selling a “useless” bedazzled face mask online.

The fashion retailer was mocked for its Black Diamante Fishnet Mask, which seems to have now been removed from their website.

A similar, multicolour version of the item remains listed, but is out of stock.

Shoppers took to Twitter on 13 July to ridicule the face mask, with many branding the garment “ridiculous”.

Images taken from the Pretty Little Thing Website show the £10 mask as worn by a model.

The item is made from a fishnet style material, with rhinestones dotted across the front.

The “statement mask” provides absolutely no coverage over the mouth or nose, leading many to criticise the design.

Among those to question the product was Twitter user Imogen Schofield from Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

She posted a photo of the face mask saying: “Think PLT missed the point.”

Her tweet, which has been liked more than 20,000 times, prompted many others to slam the item.

Maddy Heritage from Tamworth, Staffordshire wrote: “Face mask but make it useless.”

Emma Pharoah from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, retweeted the image saying: “PLT are really f***** up atm aren’t they?”

One user named Eden Loise fumed: “Companies who see masks as a trend rather than a necessity in helping prevent thousands of people dying. What is this @OfficialPLT, wise up.”

And another user from Glasgow named Rebekah dubbed it: “The most useless thing I’ve ever seen.”

Pretty Little Thing advertised the “glam mask” as a “statement” item, and do not appear to state anywhere on their website that it is to be used for personal protective purposes.

The furore comes after it was announced this week that face masks will be mandatory in shops in England from 24 July.

The coverings are already a requirement for shoppers in Scotland.

Speaking today, 25-year-old Imogen explained how her personal circumstances meant the product struck a nerve.

The nursery worker said: “I have been in strict lockdown for four months now.

“I can’t even leave to visit the supermarkets, as I have family members with serious lung conditions and also have asthma myself.

“I believe they are being produced as more of a fashion accessory, rather than their actual purpose of protecting people and preventing the spread of the virus.”

The Boohoo Group were contacted for comment.