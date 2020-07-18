HIBERNIAN’s scheduled friendly against Ross County on Saturday was called off at the eleventh hour as a Covid-19 safety precaution.

It is understood the Hibees’ playing and coaching staff all underwent routine testing on Friday morning, as has become commonplace for top-flight clubs since the beginning of pre-season training.

The company responsible for processing the results usually deliver them by the following day, but Hibs medical chiefs had not received the all-clear by Saturday morning.

As a consequence, the safety-first decision was made to cancel the fixture which was due to kick off at 2 p.m. at their East Lothian training complex.

There are no suggestions that anyone at Hibs is suffering from the virus and all other indicators including temperature checks, have been normal.

The decision to shelve the work-out was made around midday – and was particularly galling for the County squad, who had already reached PERTH as part of their 170-mile journey south.

However, the cancellation was ill-timed for both clubs, with just a fortnight until the start of the Premiership season.

Hibs face Kilmarnock on August 1 at Easter Road, while County host Motherwell two days later in a televised showdown.

Jack Ross’ men played an internal bounce match instead, with Stevie Mallan making his comeback following knee surgery in February during the informal fixture.