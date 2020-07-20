LAWYERS and bankers have been named as some of the “least important jobs” according to a new survey.

The study, from VoucherCodes.co.uk, revealed that just 3% of Brits believe lawyers’ jobs are important.

Airline staff and Bankers came in next gaining 8% and 12% of the vote respectively.

Meanwhile, nurses, doctors and supermarket workers topped the poll, thanks to their contribution in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey asked more than 2,000 adults what they consider Britain’s most important job roles to be.

The data revealed Brits labelled the nation’s most ‘important’ jobs as front line workers, and the least ‘important’ tend to be those working from home like office workers.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “NHS staff and other key workers have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to care and provide for the public – in fact, our study shows 57% believe it is key workers that kept the country going.

“It’s now clear that the vast majority believe they should be rewarded for the amazing efforts they have gone to.

