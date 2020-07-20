Dundee student awarded scholarship in memory of leading Scots lawyer

A SECOND year student has been named as the second recipient of a prestigious law scholarship.

University of Dundee student, Emilia Gordon, 19, has been selected for the funding which could one day lead to a traineeship with international law firm Pinsent Masons.

The Kirk Murdoch Scholarship was established in 2018 in memory of the eponymous lawyer who acted as the firm’s Chair of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Emilia, will receive financial support, professional mentoring and a place on Pinsent Masons’ summer vacation programme.

The coveted scheme also gives her the chance to earn a place with Pinsent Masons as a trainee solicitor after graduation.

Emilia, from Aberdeenshire, is one of a number of students supported by The Lawscot Foundation, a charity established by the Law Society of Scotland to help talented students from less advantaged backgrounds access a career in law.

The yungest of seven siblings, Emilia explained being awarded the scholarship would make a significant contribution to fulfilling her ambition of qualifying as a lawyer.

She said: “This will have a huge impact, not just financially, but in securing a work placement which is extremely competitive and hard to come by.

“It is an amazing opportunity to work with one of the country’s largest legal firms and I am determined to live up to Kirk Murdoch’s legacy.”

The firm’s Chair of Scotland and Northern Ireland, Katharine Hardie, added: “Throughout his career Kirk championed many young lawyers in reaching their potential.

“His view was that hard work and determination will help you to succeed, but he also recognised that it was incumbent on those of us who had ‘made it’ in our chosen profession to help those starting their careers.

“Today’s graduates are tomorrow’s lawyers and law firm leaders. Legal firms should do all that they can to ensure that emerging talent and those now entering the profession are not disproportionally affected in the aftermath of Covid-19.

“Our support of the Kirk Murdoch Scholarship is just one way that we continue to support young lawyers in Scotland and it is a fitting tribute to a man who was a mentor to many.”