Spirit brands hold charity auction

SOME of the UK’s favourite alcohol brands are banding together to raise money for the hospitality industry with an online auction.

The William Grant & Sons #STANDFAST Charity Auction, will be hosted digitally from 19 – 28th July.

The catalogue up for grabs includes tipples from the archives Hendrick’s Gin, Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Monkey Shoulder, Sailor Jerry, Tullamore D.E.W., Grant’s, Drambuie, Ailsa Bay and Reyka Vodka.

Also available will be a series of in-person experiences, visits to distilleries and one-of-a-kind-items which can be previewed online now.

And for specialist collectors, there are “unattainable”, off-market items, such as a bottle of Glenfiddich Winter Storm – 21 Year Old – Batch 1, and a hand-crafted Morgan vintage-style sports car from The Balvenie.

All registration fees and proceeds will be donated to hospitality industry charities The Drinks Trust and The BEN Scotland.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said:“This auction comes at a time where the drinks and hospitality industry is in need of assistance more than ever.

“We are truly grateful to William Grant & Sons for creating this one-of-a-kind #STANDFAST Charity Auction, which is set to deliver much needed support to our industry which has been affected by the pandemic like no other.”

Chris Gardner, CEO The BEN in Scotland added: “It’s heart-warming to have received such support from leading spirits brands for workers who’ve seen significant impacts to their livelihoods.

“We are grateful to see such best-loved brands stepping up and bringing our community together in such a time of need.”