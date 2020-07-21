3 Must-Have Xiaomi Phone for Anyone

If you need a new phone, searching for a new one might be difficult. There are many brands out there to consider, but only a few can meet anyone’s expectations. And if you are having a difficult time deciding, no need to worry because you are in the right place. Xiaomi is an underrated smartphone that offers excellent quality to anyone while being budget-friendly. With that, here are some of the best Xiaomi phone that anyone should have.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

You might be wondering why there are Mi 9, Mi 9T, and the latest Mi 9T Pro and question if

there will be something special about them? All you have to know is that there are fantastic

things from all the series. This phone is a 6.39-inch full AMOLED screen display with a

resolution of 1080 x 2340, and a much reliable Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In terms of the chipset used, the top-notched Snapdragon 855 replaced the Mi 9T’s 730. It is also equipped with an epic non-removable 4,000mAh battery, which can last for almost two days. It is also with the support of Quick Charge 4+ and a 27W fast charging.

The Mi 9T Pro also has a triple camera system, like others, with a 13MP ultrawide, 8MP

telephoto, and a 48MP primary camera. And you’ll be amazed by the motorized pop-up selfie cam with a 20MP resolution. Photographer wannabes will surely not feel any dismay because all cameras perfectly work either in low light or daylight settings.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

If what you are looking for in a phone is an excellent quality camera, you should consider

Xiaomi Mi Note 10; it has the same camera quality like DSLR. It was released in 2019, and the Mi Note 10 is the first-ever smartphone globally to have a 108MP Penta-camera. It can give you a better photo quality than Huawei P30 and, most notably, the iPhone 11 Pro. So expect to have your photos to have rich color details even after zooming it many times. Aside from that, you’ll also get a 12MP portrait cam, 5MP depth sensor, 20MP ultrawide cam plus a 2MP macro camera, and a 32MP resolution selfie camera.

You will not be upset regarding the Mi Note 10’s display, an AMOLED display panel with a

6.47inch screen, and a 1080 x 2340 resolution. It is employed with a Corning Gorilla glass in the back and front, and a curved screen the same with Samsung Galaxy S10. The processor is Snapdragon 730G and features a superb camera system. But it will run massive games and apps swiftly without stutters and delays. That is why the only downside of the chipset is that it takes quite long for the images to process.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

If you need a smartphone that can access 5G, keep an eye on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. This

handset touts a 6.39inch Super AMOLED fullscreen display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. It is among the Xiaomi phones, which comes with an option for screen enhancement and a

Corning Gorilla Glass5 for ultimate screen protection. With regards to the processor,

Snapdragon 845 is used, which gives you a smooth-running experience for gaming or

multitasking. So assume that you will encounter minimal to no delays even after repeated

use.

The battery power is 3,200mAh, so even if it’s used almost always, it can still last more than a day. When it comes to charging time, it will only take you an hour and 20mins to fully charge. Mi Mix 3 only has two cameras; the main is 12MP and 12MP telephoto. However, the photos that are captured within day time will give you great details. The front camera has a 24MP resolution and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is in the slider so that the screen will

have more space.

Takeaway

Picking the best phone for you might be hard to do than to think, but considering the

smartphones listed in this article should be a great move. Xiaomi is cheaper, more advanced, and offers excellent quality materials compared to other phone brands.