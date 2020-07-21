“Brutal” moment man is wiped out by wave in front of tourists at Giant’s Causeway

THIS is the moment a man is wiped out by a wave in front of a group of gobsmacked tourists.

The hilarious moment saw 18-year-old Conan Griffin “getting cleaned” by the powerful surf at the Giant’s Causeway in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The impact was caught on camera by Conan’s pal Kallum Clark, 18, who posted the mishap on Twitter yesterday.

As the video begins, Conan is seen exploring the rocks at the beauty spot.

He gingerly picks his way across the ground before turning around to give the camera a big smile.

Conan turns back around and spots the rapidly approaching waters and tries to alter his position.

Seeing no option for escape, he decides to crouch down and brace for the impact.

Suddenly, the wave rolls in smashing into his side and enveloping him in a rush of wake.

As the water rushes over, Conan is nowhere to be seen, having been totally wiped out by the wave.

As the clip ends, the tide pulls back to reveal Conan flat on his back with his legs splayed in the air.

Meanwhile, pal Kallum is heard cackling in the background.

A video posted after the event shows Conan covered in painful red burns from where he was dragged across the jagged rocks.

Kallum still saw the funny side however, and took to Twitter to share the clip saying: “What about Griff getting cleaned by a wave at Giant’s Causeway in front of a crowd of tourists.”

The post, which has racked up more than 7,500 likes, has had social media users in stitches.

Adam Turner said: “Hahaha, brutal.”

Lewis Maclean added: “That’s got to hurt.”

And Jayne George wrote “Darwin theory in practice.”

Speaking today, Kallum confirmed Conan wasn’t too badly hurt.

He said: “Yeah he was grand, just a few grazes and cuts here and there.”