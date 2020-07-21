Hermes create 10.5K new jobs across the UK

Hermes UK is looking to create more than 10,500 jobs to help cover the surging demand of online shopping during lockdown.

The company announced they are investing £100 million to expand its capacity, creating thousands of jobs in the process.

Hermes UK say they are looking for around 1500 full-time staff, including some roles at its head office in Yorkshire.

Other roles across the UK network available include drivers, warehouse operatives, managers and supervisors.

There are also opportunities for another 9K self-employed couriers nationwide.

Recruitment for all roles is starting now in advance of the busy peak season, during Black Friday and Christmas, where they expect to hand 3.5 million parcels each day – almost double the amount from last year.

Martijn de Lange, CEO at Hermes UK, said: “The pandemic has expedited the already phenomenal growth of online shopping and we see no sign of this changing.

“As a result, it is important that we have the right infrastructure and people in place to support this.

“This is good news for the many people who have sadly had their income affected and we are pleased to be able to support the UK economy with so many jobs at this time.

“In that first fortnight of lockdown we had thousands of applications from pub staff, chefs, children’s entertainers, dog walkers, pub singers, beauticians, hairdressers, pilots and many, many others.

“We look forward to welcoming our new recruits over the coming weeks.”