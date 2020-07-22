Martin Boyle sets target for Hibs next season and thanks faraway fan club

Hibs winger Martin Boyle admits he is desperate to help the club clinch a return to European football next season.

The Leith outfit have not finished in the qualifying places since then boss Neil Lennon masterminded a record points tally with a fourth place finish during the 2017/18 campaign.

The Leith side defeated NSI Runavik and Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League at the start of the following season before losing to Molde in the third qualifying round.

Disappointing fifth and seventh place finishes in the top-flight have followed but Australia international Boyle is hoping to set up more memorable trips abroad.

Boyle, who has been linked with a move to Stoke City, said: “Obviously we want to be challenging for the top four, a Europa League slot would be brilliant for the club.

“But as we’ve been doing every year since we’ve been back in the top flight, we’re just taking it game by game and trying to do the best that we can.”

Boyle, meanwhile, has welcomed the Australian branch of the Hibernian Supporters Association purchasing 33 cardboard cut-out kangaroos, costing £25 each.

The 27-year-old got a close up of the cut-outs during Tuesday’s 2-1 friendly win over Hamilton at Easter Road.

The four-times capped international said: “It’s unbelievable the lengths these guys go to watch us every weekend and it’s appreciated.

“I get some great messages from supporters based in Australia and hopefully they’re looking forward to the start of the season as much as we are.

“I’ve seen some strange things in my time at Easter Road but those kangaroos are right up there.

“They’re doing their bit for the club and it’s helping. It’s brilliant, it’s a good thing that they’ve done at the moment.

“I think a few of the players are going to put their families on it too. I’m going to get my little daughter one as well.”

