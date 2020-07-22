Top 5 Technological Trends to Watch Out for In the Future

The one thing which is increase by increasing time in this world is Technology. All the companies are giving there 100 % to evolve, expand, and to grow by upgrading their technology and developing its product.

In the modern world, with the increase in technological advancement, competition among people is also increased. As a consumer, we also wanted the latest technology for which we are ready to give shell the amount.

In this article, we provide you the knowledge about the top 5 hottest growing technologies in the modern world who are pushing all the limits.

Are we living in a world of industrial revolution driven by Technology?

According to experts, the people who are living is 2020 are living in the 4th industrial revolution. It is mandatory now that companies who are establishing themselves use the best technology available. If they lack behind, then the competition is at the level where extinction is the only option left.

In the past few years, we experienced the major technological advancement in our world whether it’s in our home office or cars technology took its place at every possible level. Now the automation, computers, robotics took place and made the work looks easy and fast.

Top 5 technological trends to watch out for:

Blockchain Technology:

The best thing that happened in the last decade was we got introduced by the cryptocurrency or digital currency and the blockchain system helped us to do the digital trade by a very safe and secure method that does not lead to steal or hack our data. They did a business of billion dollars by 2020. Which attracts many investors to invest in Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

Internet of things (IOT)

In the past few years, the technological term that came forward in every point of time is ’Smart Tech’. By using smart technology, we can talk to each other by using the internet. Every electronic device like mobile phones, speakers, watches, even your cars offers you the best experience of Smart technology. Smart tech gives us the vision of the future as to how we were supposed to live in the past and how we are living now. And it is only going to improve day by day.

Cybersecurity

In this technological era where we are using technology for each and everything and technology and the internet took place everywhere. But we forget that the more we are exposing our self through the internet the more is the chance to hit by the cyber-attacks. This is the reason why we need to install firewalls and system securities for our cyber securities.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

AI and ML are two technologies which are defining the tech of our time. AI helps a company to deal with the customer experience while dealing with hardware and software. And these helps inefficient interaction with effective results.

Robotic Automation

The current example is of COVID 19 pandemic where the human interaction is least. This is when the robotics used the most as it is used in every sector whether it is manufacturing, mining, defence, online trade. And the fact we cannot deny that technology helps and eases our day to day life.