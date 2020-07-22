Unique opportunity to buy a slice of Scottish baronial mansion as luxury apartments go on sale

Viewings have re-opened to those seeking the unique opportunity to live in the lap of luxury in one of Scotland’s most exclusive castles, including a newly opened view flat.

Located outside the village of Croftamie near Drymen, historic Dalnair Castle offers an exclusive range of new modern luxury apartments.

The castle affords buyers the chance to live in a prestigious nineteenth century Scottish baronial mansion, equipped with its own lift. Only five units remain available – two-bed apartments, including the view flat– and prices range from £325k to £575k.

The castle forms the centrepiece of the prestigious Dalnair Estate and is set within acres of rural landscape just on the edge of world-renowned Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, with access to both Glasgow and Stirling within 25 minutes.

Apartments have en-suites to the master bedrooms and come with full double glazing, gas central heating, Brooklyn kitchens and visible appliances by Siemens. There is also access an electric charging point for vehicles.

Potential purchasers will have the chance to view the view flat and remaining apartments through arranging an appointment in advance. An open weekend is also due to take place on Saturday 22nd/Sunday 23rd August.

Since its purchase by FM Group in 2016, the castle is being extensively refurbished to the highest standard through a £3.3 million investment programme, with only the highest quality products and materials used throughout the development.

Built in 1884 by Glasgow merchant, Thomas Brown, on the site of the former much smaller ‘Endrickbank House’, the castle boasts a striking tower and Tudor-arched doorway. It sits in established woodland within an attractive parkland setting with views over surrounding countryside and the Endrick.

In addition to its unique setting and quality specifications, residents can enjoy access to private grounds featuring a tennis court and extensive lawns and walks. This gives owners the freedom of managed estate grounds, affording them the ability to enjoy the freedom and space with none of the maintenance issues as the grounds are fully factored.

The small roads and tracks around the village of Croftamie are perfect for those who enjoy cycling and walking. National cycle route 7 passes through the centre of the village and the West Highland Way just outside. Several popular countryside paths within neighbouring Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park are also on hand for those looking for something a little less challenging.

There are also two golf courses near the village, the 9-hole course at Strathendrick Golf Club and a beautiful parkland course at Buchanan Castle Golf Club.

The residential development of Dalnair Estate also comprises eight more properties in the castle courtyard, now sold out, and a further ten plots for sale set within the existing landscape.

Croftamie has a local pre-school nursery and it is located near the villages of Drymen, Killearn and Balfron, which offer primary and secondary education facilities as well as GP and dental practices – guaranteeing village life is well catered for.

Robert Croll Sales Manager for FM Group said: “We are very delighted to be open for viewings again and to reveal our new view flat to the public.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for purchasers to live in luxury in a stunning location, at a truly affordable price.

“Despite its rural setting, on the edge of world-renowned Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Dalnair Castle is highly accessible, and both Glasgow and Stirling can be reached within a mere 25 minutes.”

Further information is available at: https://corumproperty.co.uk/new-homes/dalnair-castle/