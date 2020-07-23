5 Reasons You Need To Consider Youtube For Healthcare Marketing

YouTube, over the past twenty years, has emerged not just as a video hosting website for

one of the world’s largest social networks, but spread its arms to other fields as well. Every

brand has found YouTube to be amongst the most effective marketing tools, regardless of

what industry, sector, or field they belong to.

Videos hosted on YouTube are easily discoverable on Google and turn up earlier in search

results. This increases the viewership as well as the user base of the brand. In marketing, the ability to be identified forms a significant part of the marketing strategy, and videos increase this specific capability of the brand significantly.

Healthcare brands can also make significant use of YouTube to further the cause of their

brand and greatly expand their user base through a marketing strategy. Video marketing

through YouTube has gathered a great amount of pace in the previous years, and healthcare companies can use the increased viewership of YouTube to their advantage by pulling this viewership to their videos. Here are five reasons healthcare companies must consider.

YouTube for marketing.

1. The digital audience: Since the advent of YouTube, but not just due to YouTube, a

significant majority of the populace that is likely to consume the content healthcare

marketing constitutes has gone digital. Everyone has a smartphone in their hands,

with access to YouTube and other content available on the internet. A significant

amount of professional work is now done online on computer systems or laptops.

The viewership of YouTube has been increasing continuously, particularly in

emerging economies and developing countries. With the internet reaching the palm

of every hand, the internet has also become the first source for people to search for

healthcare-related information. Even before going to the doctor, people search for

symptoms or often even opt for online consultations. Online pharmacies have come

up in the last five years, where people can simply upload their prescriptions and

have important medicines delivered to their houses. This digital shift presents

significant opportunities for healthcare companies to move their marketing activities

online.

2. Content Opportunities: The content that you can develop for YouTube has

innumerable capabilities in terms of what its limits can be. Online content is not

limited by a number of constraints that offline content suffers from. Offline

marketing tools can be constrained by size, pricing, word count, or even space.

However, online content is not limited by any of these constraints. Particularly in

videos, a number of tools such as audio, animation, stickers, calls to action and much

more are available for the perusal of the video maker as well as the video editor,

which enable them to help the video truly stand out from the crowd of videos

available on YouTube. Furthermore, if the video you are posting is created and

posted according to the rules of search engine optimization, your user base can be increased significantly since the video that you have created appears earlier in

Google search results as well as YouTube search results.

3. Hooks: Hooks are video devices that captivate your audience and keep them

attached to the video until the end. It is prudent to note here that a large number of

marketing videos that are posted on YouTube are in the form of ads. Any online or

offline ad creator software may be used in order to create the video and post it to

YouTube. YouTube offers most users the capability to skip ads after five seconds,

which is convenient if the user wishes to skip to the video that he wishes to watch.

However, this presents a significant loss for the advertiser. Hence, it is important to

hook the user to watch the whole video. Furthermore, this needs to be done in the

first five seconds, before the user is able to skip. Healthcare marketers must keep in

mind the importance of the hook video device when making videos that are a part of

their marketing strategy. Very similarly, if you wish to post the given video on

Facebook or Twitter or even Instagram, it is important to hook your audience in the

first few seconds, before they skip.

4. Story Telling: The greatest USP of using videos as a marketing method is the ability

to tell and convey your story with ease and impact. Making videos can be really easy,

and editing them even easier through the YouTube editor.

The ease of making videos has become significantly high as the technology related to

video creation has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years. Video makes

a greater impact on the user than any other method of marketing since the user

does not need to put in as great an effort as he might when the marketing content is

textual or even sound. Videos can be used to convey the message with ease and

showcase the motive and values of your organization through the narration of

stories.

5. Organization Values: Video marketing is not just a method to make money online.

The other side of marketing deals with depicting the values and culture of your

organization through videos. Healthcare providers may wish to humanize their

organization in front of prospective customers, and videos are a very impactful way

of doing so. YouTube video can be used by organizations to represent their values

and what they wish to stand for. Videos can contain stories, employee testimonials,

patient testimonials or executive bytes which help explain to the viewer the values

of the organization.