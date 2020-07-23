“Most haunted house in Ireland” goes up for sale for £2.3m

THE “MOST haunted house in Ireland” where the devil himself is said to have visited has gone up for sale for £2,275,675.

Loftus Hall in Fethard on Sea, County Wexford is rumoured to be the site of numerous ghostly goings on and has been used as an after dark tourist attraction since 2012.

Now paranormal enthusiasts have the opportunity to own the vast 22-bedroom mansion, as it is being sold by owners Aidan and Shane Quigley.

Photos show the property’s impressive Georgian architecture and stunning, landscaped grounds.

Inside, the once-opulent interiors have now faded, giving the stately-home an eerie feel.

Among the peeling wallpaper and decaying paneling though, are glimpses of its former glory in the form of parquet floors, grand fireplaces and a whopping 97 windows.

The property’s spooky history dates back to 1766, when it was known as Redmond Hall.

One night a mysterious guest came calling on the home’s owners, Lord and Lady Tottenham and their daughter, Lady Anne.

The couple invited the gentleman in to shelter from a storm that was raging outside.

Legend has it that during a game of cards, Lady Anne bent down to retrieve a fallen card only to find that their guest had the cloven hooves of the devil.

Lady Anne let out a blood curdling scream and the satanic guest is said to have disappeared in a puff of smoke.

Anne apparently “went into a state of shock and madness” and was locked away in a tapestry room, dying not long afterwards.

Her death was no release though, as servants and her family reported seeing her spirit roaming the halls for years to come.

Today, the manor is used for ghost hunts and tours and has a string of film credentials, having featured in horror flick The Lodgers and many paranormal investigations.

The site itself dates back to 1170, when a Norman knight, Raymond le Gros built a castle on the ground, changing his name to Redmond to fit in with his new Irish home.

The Redmond family went on to build a Hall to replace the castle following the black death.

Since then it has passed through the Redmond dynasty until the Loftus family took over in the 1650s, giving it its present day name.

The mansion went on to become a school for girls and a hotel, before it was bought by brothers

Aidan and Shane Quigley in 2011 for £570,000.

The former farmers have spent tens of thousands of pounds restoring it for use in their £70-a-night ghost tours.

They said of the ghostly atmosphere: “Many have said there are certain areas of the Hall, its atmosphere, the temperature the general feeling of unease.

“Many people have seen things that have left them wondering.”