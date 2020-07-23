Pick of the bunch: Lidl serves up a summer of fruity fun with Isle of Ale Beer Festival

Lidl showcases the best of this summer’s Scottish craft beers with 20 to try, from a showcase of 15 different breweries
From mango and tropical fruits pale ales, to a blood orange sour IPA; this summer’s festival is packed with fruity flavour
Available from just £1.29, the line-up includes beers from Six Degrees North, Innis & Gunn and Wooha
The retailer’s next Isle of Ale festival will launch in stores on August 6th
Celebrating the very best of Scotland’s craft beer scene, Lidl’s Isle of Ale festival returns with a fun and fruity-inspired line-up.
The latest festival was curated with craft-obsessed, bargain-hunting beer lovers in mind, and will feature 20 beers from 15 breweries hailing from all parts of Scotland.
Must-try beers include the tropical fruit-inspired IPA Fruit Shute Amplitude (4.5% ABV) from Dundee’s 71 Brewing, the refreshing sour ale Zest Life (4% ABV) from Aberdeenshire’s Six Degrees North and the super hoppy New England IPA (5.3% ABV) from Stewarts Brewing.
Meanwhile, a selection of lagers, pilsners and IPAs from Edinburgh Beer Factory, BrewDog and Wooha ensure plenty of summer refreshment.
Lidl’s Head of Scottish Buying, Paul McQuade, said “The upcoming Isle of Ale festival is all about fruity and interesting flavour profiles and the creativity of Scotland’s most loved breweries. The collection brings together some of the best beers from across the country at great prices.
“At Lidl, we strive to support local producers by championing the very best Scotland has to offer and the Isle of Ale festival is no exception.”
Brewery
Beer
Category
Size
ABV
PRICE
71 Brewing
Left Coast
IPA
440ml
5.4%
£1.79
71 Brewing
Fruit Shute Amplitude
Tropical IPA
440ml
4.5%
£1.79
71 Brewing
Taroccos Modern Life
Sour IPA
440ml
4.5%
£1.79
Loch Lomond
Great White
White IPA
440ml
5%
£1.79
Loch Lomond
Bravehop Dark
Dark IPA
440ml
6%
£1.79
BrewDog
Hazy Jane
New England IPA
330ml
5%
£1.49
BrewDog
Pale Ale
Pale Ale
4 x 330ml
4.2%
£4.49
Stewarts
NEIPA
New England IPA
440ml
5.3%
£1.79
Innis & Gunn
Blood Red Sky
Rum Barrel Red Beer
330ml
6.8%
£1.49
West Brewery
German Pale Ale
Pale Ale
330ml
5.2%
£1.49
6 Degrees
Zest Life Sour
Sour
330ml
4%
£1.49
William Bros
Double Joker
IPA
330ml
8.3%
£1.69
Broughton
Old Jock
Scottish Ale
500ml
6.7%
£1.49
Orkney Brewing
Northern Light
Pale Ale
500ml
4%
£1.49
Drygate
Tone Burst
Rhubarb Berliner Weisse
440ml
3.2%
£1.49
Edinburgh Beer Factory
Edinburgh Stout
Stout
330ml
5%
£1.29
Edinburgh Beer Factory
Paolozzi
Helles Lager
330ml
5.2%
£1.49
Windswept
Indian Summer
Citrus Tea Beer
330ml
4.7%
£1.49
Bellfield Brewery
Bohemian Pilsner
Pilsner
330ml
4.5%
£1.49
Wooha
Hop Pinata
IPA
330ml
6.2%
£1.49