Pick of the bunch: Lidl serves up a summer of fruity fun with Isle of Ale Beer Festival

Lidl showcases the best of this summer’s Scottish craft beers with 20 to try, from a showcase of 15 different breweries

From mango and tropical fruits pale ales, to a blood orange sour IPA; this summer’s festival is packed with fruity flavour

Available from just £1.29, the line-up includes beers from Six Degrees North, Innis & Gunn and Wooha

The retailer’s next Isle of Ale festival will launch in stores on August 6th

Celebrating the very best of Scotland’s craft beer scene, Lidl’s Isle of Ale festival returns with a fun and fruity-inspired line-up.

The latest festival was curated with craft-obsessed, bargain-hunting beer lovers in mind, and will feature 20 beers from 15 breweries hailing from all parts of Scotland.

Must-try beers include the tropical fruit-inspired IPA Fruit Shute Amplitude (4.5% ABV) from Dundee’s 71 Brewing, the refreshing sour ale Zest Life (4% ABV) from Aberdeenshire’s Six Degrees North and the super hoppy New England IPA (5.3% ABV) from Stewarts Brewing.

Meanwhile, a selection of lagers, pilsners and IPAs from Edinburgh Beer Factory, BrewDog and Wooha ensure plenty of summer refreshment.

Lidl’s Head of Scottish Buying, Paul McQuade, said “The upcoming Isle of Ale festival is all about fruity and interesting flavour profiles and the creativity of Scotland’s most loved breweries. The collection brings together some of the best beers from across the country at great prices.

“At Lidl, we strive to support local producers by championing the very best Scotland has to offer and the Isle of Ale festival is no exception.”