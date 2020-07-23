Pick of the bunch: Lidl serves up a summer of fruity fun with Isle of Ale Beer Festival

  • Lidl showcases the best of this summer’s Scottish craft beers with 20 to try, from a showcase of 15 different breweries 

  • From mango and tropical fruits pale ales, to a blood orange sour IPA; this summer’s festival is packed with fruity flavour 

  • Available from just £1.29, the line-up includes beers from Six Degrees North, Innis & Gunn and Wooha

  • The retailer’s next Isle of Ale festival will launch in stores on August 6th

Celebrating the very best of Scotland’s craft beer scene, Lidl’s Isle of Ale festival returns with a fun and fruity-inspired line-up. 

The latest festival was curated with craft-obsessed, bargain-hunting beer lovers in mind, and will feature 20 beers from 15 breweries hailing from all parts of Scotland. 

Must-try beers include the tropical fruit-inspired IPA Fruit Shute Amplitude (4.5% ABV) from Dundee’s 71 Brewing, the refreshing sour ale Zest Life (4% ABV) from Aberdeenshire’s Six Degrees North and the super hoppy New England IPA (5.3% ABV) from Stewarts Brewing.

Meanwhile, a selection of lagers, pilsners and IPAs from Edinburgh Beer Factory, BrewDog and Wooha ensure plenty of summer refreshment.

Lidl’s Head of Scottish Buying, Paul McQuade, said “The upcoming Isle of Ale festival is all about fruity and interesting flavour profiles and the creativity of Scotland’s most loved breweries. The collection brings together some of the best beers from across the country at great prices.

“At Lidl, we strive to support local producers by championing the very best Scotland has to offer and the Isle of Ale festival is no exception.”

Brewery 

Beer 

Category 

Size

ABV

PRICE

71 Brewing 

Left Coast 

IPA

440ml 

5.4%

£1.79

71 Brewing 

Fruit Shute Amplitude

Tropical IPA

440ml 

4.5%

£1.79

71 Brewing 

Taroccos Modern Life

Sour IPA

440ml 

4.5%

£1.79

Loch Lomond 

Great White

White IPA

440ml 

5%

£1.79

Loch Lomond 

Bravehop Dark 

Dark IPA

440ml 

6%

£1.79

BrewDog

Hazy Jane

New England IPA

330ml

5%

£1.49

BrewDog

Pale Ale

Pale Ale

4 x 330ml

4.2%

£4.49

Stewarts

NEIPA

New England IPA

440ml

5.3%

£1.79

Innis & Gunn

Blood Red Sky  

Rum Barrel Red Beer

330ml 

6.8%

£1.49

West Brewery 

German Pale Ale 

Pale Ale 

330ml 

5.2%

£1.49

6 Degrees

Zest Life Sour

Sour 

330ml 

4%

£1.49

William Bros

Double Joker 

IPA

330ml

8.3%

£1.69

Broughton 

Old Jock 

Scottish Ale 

500ml 

6.7%

£1.49

Orkney Brewing

Northern Light

Pale Ale

500ml 

4%

£1.49

Drygate

Tone Burst 

Rhubarb Berliner Weisse

440ml

3.2%

£1.49

Edinburgh Beer Factory

Edinburgh Stout

Stout

330ml 

5%

£1.29

Edinburgh Beer Factory

Paolozzi 

Helles Lager

330ml

5.2%

£1.49

Windswept 

Indian Summer

Citrus Tea Beer

330ml 

4.7%

£1.49

Bellfield Brewery

Bohemian Pilsner

Pilsner

330ml 

4.5%

£1.49

Wooha

Hop Pinata

IPA

330ml 

6.2%

£1.49

 
