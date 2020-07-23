Taking Care of Trees on your Property During the Winter

Every landscape looks better with trees. They come in all kinds of colour, can tell all kinds of stories and add to the mystery, vibrancy and health anywhere they thrive. You can add so much character to your gardens and land with healthy and strong trees but they do need the right care and maintenance.

That care changes depending on the season it is. Even in winter, there is work to be done to protect them when they are most vulnerable to cold temperatures and storms that can cause damage. While there are some smaller jobs you can do yourself, the best care comes from trained experts like arborists.

Here are 5 things that need doing in the winter.

Cleaning up foliage and the canopies

An Experience Arborist Perth can inspect trees looking for branches that are hanging loosely, and any that have damage or are dead. They can prune them to remove it and also to cut back any ivy or other vines that are adding weight where it should not be especially on younger trees. When they also have snow and strong winds to withstand, the tree canopies are more likely to survive without the additional pressure.

Looking after the bark and trunk of the trees

An expert can inspect these areas and judge whether there are defects that make them more likely to incur more serious damage in any storm. An Arborist will know how to identify signs of;

Dead wood – these are brittle segments that are not able to resist strong winds and that can be a risk to the property the trees might be close to.

Cracks and splits – If there are deep splits in the bark that exposes the wood beneath this indicates that there is the potential for tree or branch failure.

Decay – a little decay is not necessarily something to worry about or mean that a tree is a danger and removal is needed, but hollow areas in trees can make them more likely to fail. An arborist or a tree expert will be the best judge of this.

Checking out the root system

Examining each tree to check for exposed roots is another thing to do. Those with roots that exposed a lot are more likely to suffer in the winter. If there is leaning happening then the expert may advise it as a safety risk. Also among the roots, they will check for fungus and signs of decay.

Covering with mulch

Around the base of each tree, the soil should have a covering of mulch as it is an additional protective layer. Especially trees that have recently been moved or are young. The layer should be 4 to 8 inches in thickness but it should not touch the trunk.

Young trees to be wrapped

Especially fruit trees, but any young tree should be wrapped for the winter to prevent splitting and cracks from the variance in temperatures. Your arborist or property manager should use a sturdy fabric like burlap so that it survives the winter.

Conclusion

Taking care of your property and preparing it for the different seasons can be hard work. That is why an arborist is a good idea, as they know all the tricks and what to look for. Reputable property managers should also make sure any trees on your properties are being looked after as part of their role.