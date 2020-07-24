Last chance for one-bed perfection in Canonmills

Professionals looking for the ultimate city home – providing the perfect work-life balance in the heart of Edinburgh – are being urged to act quickly to secure the only one-bedroom Tilia apartment in the acclaimed Canonmills Gardens development.

The brand-new one-bedroom apartment offers the complete package with a large open plan kitchen and living area, perfect for entertaining friends and family and yet a short distance from Princes Street.

The property is located on the ground floor, with access to a private garden ideal for warmer summer months.

Inspired by the buildings of Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns, the Tilia offers light and airy interiors and an excellent specification throughout – featuring a fully fitted kitchen with Siemens appliances by award-winning Kitchens International.

Rob McGregor, Associate Director at Gilson Gray Property Services, said: “We’d urge those interested to act quickly because the Tilia apartments have been so popular with our buyers.

“This apartment in particular is perfect for professionals. It creates that ideal work-life balance with space for homeworking and an outdoor space for entertaining friends – all within one of the most sought-after areas in the city.

“The Government’s decision to increase the threshold for land and buildings transaction tax means that now is one of the best times for anyone looking to make their move.”

The 629 sq foot property – on the market for £249,500 – has a spacious bedroom and plentiful storage, and the large kitchen is enhanced by a stylish breakfast bar.

The property faces towards the bright landscaped courtyard, with access to its own private garden.

Jointly-sold by Gilson Gray and Savills, Canonmills Garden is an offering from popular Artisan Real Estate – developer for the award-winning, multi-million pound New Waverley project in Edinburgh city centre.

Rob added: “Buyers also have the advantage of being welcomed into the community network that has developed at Canonmills Gardens.

“Over the past year we’ve held some very successful social events where buyers and prospective buyers and their families have had the opportunity to meet and bond, ahead of their move in dates – it’s created a very special atmosphere and a close community.”

Canonmills Gardens is a collection of 180 one, two, three, and four bedroom properties is situated within the vibrant Canonmills area, a short distance from Stockbridge and the Royal Botanic Garden of Edinburgh – which has inspired the names of the properties.

It has attracted a diverse variety of buyers, from upsizers and first time buyers to empty-nesters. The first two phases have almost sold out, with only a limited range of one, two and three-bedroom homes left to purchase.

Buyers will benefit from close links to the city as well as a host of restaurants, bars, artisan shops and parks nearby.

For more information, please visit: https://www.canonmillsgarden.com/ or call 0131 247 3742 and email [email protected].