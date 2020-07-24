Livingston head of football operations David Martindale has confirmed that the club have rejected a ‘substantial’ bid – thought to be from Barnsley – for Lyndon Dykes.

The English Championship outfit are said to have tabled a £1 million offer, but the West Lothian outfit are holding out for double that amount.

Dykes has been heavily linked with Rangers following an impressive debut season in the Premiership that saw the former Queen of the South marksman notch 12 goals, including a memorable strike against Celtic, in 33 outings.

That form also led to Scotland manager Steve Clarke holding talks with the player about him switching international allegiances.

The 24-year-old has two years to run on his current deal with Gary Holt’s side but Martindale has made it clear they will not sell Dykes for anything less than what they think he is worth.

Martindale, who is also Livingston’s assistant manager, said: “There was a substantial bid from an English Championship club but it did not meet our expectations.”

Speaking only yesterday about the possibility of losing Dykes to Rangers, manager Holt said: “If it happens, it happens.

“I am not bothered as it’s part and parcel of football. We would dust ourselves down and move on.

“We’ll not know until it happens and then you can look back and ask, ‘Could we have done it earlier or were we happy with it?’.

“It’s hypothetical. It might not happen. He’s here for a long time and we get the rewards of the work we’ve put into him and the work he’s put in.”