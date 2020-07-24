Rapid Application Development: How Does It Work?

With the rising demand for new applications, Rapid Application Development was introduced. In comparison to the traditional waterfall development, it helped the developers to create new apps much faster. Usually what took months to be developed, was now possible to make in just weeks. This is one of the biggest reasons why IT teams have started using RAD.

The use of rapid application development software helps the IT sector in many other ways. However, if you are intrigued to know how the entire process works, then you should read the post below.

How do RAD works?

There are a total of four phases in rapid application development.

Planning

The planning phase is always the most important part of developing a new app as the success of the entire project is largely dependent on it.

In this phase, users and developers determine the ultimate expectations and goals for the project. Along with that they also focus on the challenges that they may face during the development process.

The IT teams need to pay attention to this stage as it will help them to make a successful final product. Not just that, but it also helps them to avoid any miscommunication and change orders.

User Design

The second important phase of RAD is user design. Once you know your project goals, it’s time to create different prototypes iterations.

In this phase, users and developers come together to ensure that their needs and requirements are met. The customizable nature of the application development makes it easier for the developers to design the app as it is required.

Once the prototype is ready, it is tested by users. After that they let the developer know what is working and what needs improvement. Based on the given feedback, the developer makes the changes.

Faster Construction

This is the phase where the prototypes are finally turned into working models. Before reaching this phase, almost all the changes have been made and therefore, it makes it easier for the developers to quickly construct the final product.

However, the user can still give their inputs, if required. Based on their feedback, the required changes are made by the developer to ensure that the app is designed to meet their needs.

In this phase, the project is developed by developers, coders, programmers, and testers. They all work together until the final model is made.

Cut-over

The fourth phase is also very important as the final changes to the product are made in this stage. From data conversion to changeover to testing, everything is done in this phase. Not just that, but even user training is imparted in this stage.

So, these are the four crucial stages through which a new app is developed. This process is better and way faster than waterfall development.

The use of a rapid application development tool has made it easier for developers to make apps faster. The four stages of development are what helps them to design the final product.