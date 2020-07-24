Shocking footage shows Audi driver use his vehicle to ram into another car

SHOCKING footage shows the moment a yob rams a car into a rival during a heated exchange.

The dramatic scene took place in Woodford, East London last Friday 17 July after a group of men began fighting.

The video shows a man in a white top approach a car with a weapon in his hand, before striking the door.

The man then returns to his own vehicle, an Audi, as the other car reverses and tries to make an escape.

In the background, a woman lets out a loud scream as the violence unfolds.

The Audi then can be seen reversing to get a run up at the other car which is now blocked by oncoming traffic.

The Audi driver then accelerates towards the side of the blocked car and rams it, forcing the car to spin to the left.

The Audi driver then reverses his vehicle again appearing to be lining up for a second attack,

At this moment, three men emerge from the vehicle that has just been hit and make a run for it.

The three men then run past a bus which was blocking their path down an alleyway and disappear.

The Audi is then recorded racing away from the scene at pace as shocked onlookers discuss what happened.

One man can be heard saying: “What the f*** son?” another responds “He just rammed that.”

The video has been viewed 43 thousand times since it was shared and has shocked social media users.

@christi53455684 said: “Oh my god wtf is wrong with people? I just don’t get it?”

@Wheelie_tired added: “Someone’s losing their ‘no claims bonus’.”

@Caliente_JWC wrote: “Life is just a computer game for the younger generation, when are they going to learn you just can’t press RESTART when you’re well and truly screwed up?”

And @londonblackcab3 fumed: “What a s*** hole London has become.”

Police confirmed today [Fri] that they attended the scene.

A Metropolitan police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2118hrs on Friday, 17 July to Tavistock Road E18 following reports of a collision and a group of males fighting.”

“Officers attended.”

“Those involved had fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

“No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.”