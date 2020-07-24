Shocking moment “elderly” driver goes wrong way round roundabout

THIS is the moment an “elderly” driver goes the wrong was around a roundabout and into the path of oncoming traffic.

The bizarre moment took place just metres from a hospital in Elgin, Moray and saw the woman drive into a flow of vehicles.

The scene was caught on dashcam on Tuesday [ 21 Jul] by driving instructor Iain Holgan.

As the clip begins, Iain is queuing behind the white Toyota Aygo as it waits to enter the roundabout.

The car’s indicator flashes to show the driver is turning right, and she sits and waits for a suitable gap.

Eventually, the driver spots a window and enters the roundabout.

However, instead of going around the roundabout, she starts to turn right towards the fourth exit.

As she drives round, she just misses heading into the path of a BMW heading in her direction.

She crawls towards the exit, causing cars behind her to slam on their brakes to slow down.

As she disappears down the road, the vehicles behind can be seen moving hesitantly, as if in disbelief.

A gobsmacked Iain took to social media to share the footage, posting the clip with the caption: “Had my car out for a wee drive today.

“So it appears since lockdown we do roundabouts different now (this is not the first time I’ve seen this at this roundabout)

“Words fail me, but couldn’t help laugh.”

His clip, which has since been viewed thousands of times, has had social media users in disbelief.

Rhoda Campbell wrote: “This is shocking, if you don’t know how to use a roundabout you shouldn’t be on the road.”

Stewart McKenzie added: “Send that to the police, they should not have a license.”

Adalene Donald said: “This makes me feel like a better driver.”

And Emma Berill replied: “Hahaha this is not real.”

Speaking today, Iain, 49, said: “The video says it all really, just an elderly driver getting a roundabout wrong.

“I think she was in her seventies, I only saw her from the side.

“I encounter this driving on a regular basis.

“I put the video up, normally it’s just a few views, but this one has gone wild with 25 thousand.

“There were a few shaking heads and a lot of smiles and laughter once everyone was safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video on social media of a driver going the wrong way at a roundabout in Elgin on Tuesday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”