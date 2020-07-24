Survey Finds Men Shouldn’t Use Shirtless Pics in Dating Apps

If you’re a man who is looking for love on a dating app or online, it might not be the best idea to include shirtless photos of yourself in an effort to garner attention from women.

In fact, this tactic might have the opposite effect, causing women to keep looking rather than send you a message to introduce themselves.

Interesting Survey Results

When Dating.com conducted a survey, what they discovered is that the vast majority of men think that, by posting a photo of themselves without a shirt on, they’ll get more attention from women.

The reality, however, is that their odds of finding their match goes down. In fact, those who opted to post topless photos of themselves received 25% fewer matches.

This means that men who like to post photos of themselves without a shirt on tend to do more poorly than those who keep all of their clothes on. Quite a surprise!

What’s the Problem?

It seems that women aren’t all that fond of seeing photos of shirtless men on dating apps. So, whether you’re searching for local Buffalo girls in New York or you’re on the other side of the world in Europe, it’s worth considering that more than half of the women who were surveyed felt that men who posted shirtless photos lacked self-awareness and maturity.

In addition to that, here is what women had to say about men and their shirtless pics:

Only 9% said that they would consider forming a friendship with a man who posted shirtless pics on his profile.

15% of women shared that they would consider hooking up with a man who posted a shirtless photo.

76% of the women surveyed stated that they probably wouldn’t date a man seriously if he was the type of person to post shirtless photos of himself on a dating app.

What Are Men’s Views?

When it comes to men on dating apps, things are quite different. When women post photos of themselves in a bikini, they get a lot more attention. And that means that they also get a lot more matches.

For example, men who search for Bronx girls on https://meetville.com/catalog/us/ny/98441/woman may find that their attention is drawn more towards the women who are willing to show more skin than those who are more covered up. So it turns out that, while women tend to look down on, and move past, men who are shirtless, men seem to prefer when a woman is willing to show off her body on a dating app.

Something to Consider If You’re Dating

Overall, these survey findings are certainly worth keeping in mind if you are using a dating app to try to find love.

If you’re a man, putting up photos that show you fully clothed and looking mature and approachable might be the ticket to getting more attention and more matches.

Perhaps it’s time to let go of old ideas about women preferring to see men shirtless, especially if you want to make the most of your dating app.