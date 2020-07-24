What to pay attention to when cooperating with a labour hire company

Over the past 2 decades, there has been a great demand for temporary labour for hire in Australia. Lots of reliable and reputable businesses involved in this industry across the country.

Thus, if you want to successfully implement a project focusing on the needs of business and not on the employment procedure, you can contact a contractor that offers hiring employees on a short-term and long-term basis for achieving your objective on time and on budget and completing your business tasks.

To get the job done, sometimes it is required more skillful manpower. Through labour hire services, you borrow the assistance of qualified workers from different spheres of activity. Construction and building spheres are in the biggest need of supplying additional workforce and flexible labour.

Obligations of a labour hire company

Be careful when searching for your labour hire solution as there are a lot of risks of using extra hands supplied by another company. The contractor is responsible for:

pre-screening employees to determine their range of skills, knowledge, level of responsibility;

analyzing the ability of any worker to solve specific construction site objectives and problems;

providing training and practicing, as employees, working on your project, must easily identify all hazards and be able to competently control them and if possible eliminate;

payment of wages and compensations.

As you can see, through the services of companies specialized in additional labour organization for your project, you have fast access to the flexible source of extra manpower.

The benefits of using labour for hire for your construction project

Outsourcing the recruitment process. To save time when committing projects, businesses in Australia may not worry about the time-consuming process of hiring competent people who will comply with safety and health standards and requirements applying secure methods of works and offering a customized approach. A labour hire company ensures the appropriate evaluation and selection procedure of potential candidates.

Job matching. Every candidate must fit the role you need. Accidental people, who don’t know how to handle the set tasks and deal with potential risks on the building sites, are not an option.

In case, the company ignores the screening phase and assessment of the experience and qualification of a person, you will fail.

Carefully choose the manpower supplier to get the right people at the right job position who can meet all the necessary criteria. That’s why the process of selection must be strict.

Speed. Business owners, choosing the option of hiring extra hands through the services of a specialized agency, may not worry about studying hundreds of resumes that take valuable time, hiring an HR specialist for recruitment and placement of the staff, and negotiating with potential candidates about their salaries, insurance, etc. All mentioned above are the duties of companies.

They have the developed systems, algorithms, and recruitment strategies that allow them to deliver the labour hire solution right away without delays and extra time that may costs you a lot.

Cover manpower gaps. If you need to quickly cover the absence of your workers due to different reasons (illness, accident, planned vacation), services in labour hire are your guarantee that a project in construction stays on track without delays, and it is quite vital for the industry because of the negative financial consequences. Also, one of the biggest issues for the construction industry is fluctuation in job demand.

Thus, you can cover all gaps and find people for vacancies any time even when demand drops.

For getting an experienced and professional approach to hiring extra labour for your business, consider UVS Group.

Understanding your needs, a team of experts will competently select and supply manpower depending on your set goals. With UVS Group, you will get safe and cost-effective solutions, eliminating all risks for successful project implementation.