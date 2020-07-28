Award-winning cliffside home on the market for offers over £975,000

The Edge is perched high on a cliffside overlooking the Solway Firth, with spectacular sea views.

Winner of the Scottish Home Awards 2013 and the Saltire Society Housing Design Award 2012, this is a luxury residence offering a superb lifestyle in a sought-after location.

The property also has a low carbon footprint.

The accommodation has been designed to make the most of the panoramic outlooks with all main apartments to the front facing the sea.

On the ground floor, an oak deck sweeps around the main living space, with glass walls to the vast open plan kitchen-dining-sitting room.

On the first floor, the master bedroom suite and additional lounge/fifth bedroom open to an extensive deck, which has glass balustrades taking full advantage of the stunning views.

With triple glazed windows, solar thermal store and on-site heat generation for domestic hot water, whole house MVHR, and an air source heat pump, The Edge is also highly energy efficient.

The accommodation includes: entrance hall, utility room with dog shower, stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen extending over 49 feet; laundry room, four bedrooms (three en suite), family bathroom and fifth bedroom / study.

Outside, electric gates open to a parking area for several vehicles. An oak deck sweeps around the main ground floor accommodation, whilst a boardwalk connects to a viewing platform projecting beyond the cliff edge for maximum impact. The remainder of the garden is landscaped for minimum upkeep.

Surrounded by woodland, an RSPB reserve and a Site of Special Scientific Interest and located in a National Scenic Area, the situation of The Edge is idyllic.

The Solway Firth is sought after for its microclimate, dramatic tides, rugged unspoilt coastline and secluded beaches.

Kippford village, six miles away, is a popular holiday destination and home to the Solway Yacht Club which hosts regular events and an annual racing week.

The championship golf course of Southerness is only eight miles to the east. For walking enthusiasts there are many lovely walks in the area including from Kippford to the village of Rockcliffe along the Jubilee Path, and coastal walks from Sandyhills to Portling. The Edge is therefore ideal as a permanent residence or a luxury holiday let.

Marion Currie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale of the property, said: “The Edge is a perfect place to entertain on long summer evenings, combining total privacy and the most amazing terrace with wonderful views over the lovely beach at Sandyhills and the sea.

“The accommodation inside is superb, with a particularly high-end kitchen and premium bathrooms. The contemporary design and the lovely situation offer a wonderful lifestyle for the purchaser.”

The Edge is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £975,000. Property video, copyright Galbraith: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAMJi095HFo&feature=youtu.be