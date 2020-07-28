Glasgow Disabled Scouts launches final appeal for accessible adventure centre

Glasgow Disabled Scouts has launched its final appeal to help reach its £250,000 fundraising total to allow disabled children from across Glasgow access to adventure.

More than 85 participants have taken part in a virtual tour of Scotland in a bid to help redevelop the group’s outdoor adventure centre, Glengoyne Lodge, which offers respite and support for children with complex needs and disabilities throughout Glasgow.

Participants of the challenge have been running, walking and cycling at home covering the 300km virtual route across Scotland. Since 1st July, the team has clocked up an incredible 13,312km and raised more than £25,000.

Forming part of the official fundraising appeal to help redevelop the group’s outdoor adventure facility, the charity has already raised more than 90 percent of the initial £250,000 fundraising total thanks to generous sponsorships from the virtual walk and grants from The Robertson Trust and The R S Macdonald Charitable Trust.

Located on the outskirts of Glasgow, Glengoyne Lodge provides challenge and adventure for children who require one-to-one support and are often socially isolated. Short breaks held within Glengoyne Lodge help build self-confidence, gain independence and develop transferable skills for life.

A vital part of the Scouts’ experience, the lodge requires a redesign to accommodate the care needs of the young people who visit and ensure it is fully accessible to everyone.

Michael Shanks, the charity’s lead volunteer, said: “This virtual challenge has been a fantastic way to bring our young people, supporters and volunteers together during what has been a difficult time for all.

“Each participant has worked tirelessly over the past 30 days to help reach our fundraising total – we’ve been completely overwhelmed by the support and donations.

“Now that we’re in the final stages of our fundraising appeal, we’re urging anyone who would like to make a donation to do so via our appeal website”.

Michael added: “Once complete, the new lodge is set to benefit more than 90 children per year and will be opened up to other disability charities to make use of. Young people have been at the forefront of the design to ensure the new centre meets all of their needs and is the perfect location for action and adventure.

“The refit is vital for the future of the lodge and we hope people dig deep and donate to help transform our centre.”

For further details on how to make a contribution to the Glasgow Disabled Scouts, please visit www.glasgowdisabledscouts.org