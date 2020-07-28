The Gurkha Welfare Trust auction chance to have tea with Joanna Lumley OBE

The Gurkha Welfare Trust is giving people the chance to bid on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share afternoon tea with actress and national treasure Joanna Lumley OBE at The Ritz in Mayfair.

The auction prize is for two guests to meet and chat with Joanna over some light refreshments at an exclusive London hotel which is famous for its impressive architecture and delicious teatime offerings.

Joanna, whose Father served in the 6th Gurkha Rifles, is Vice Patron of The Gurkha Welfare Trust, and was more than willing to support the auction to raise money for a cause she is passionate about.

The opportunity to meet Joanna is just one of several unique items up for grabs in the auction which runs from 24 – 31 August 2020. Other prizes include a Chelsea FC football shirt signed by the Premier League winning 16-17 squad, a flight in Bremont Watches’ vintage Broussard plane and a tour of their factory as well as Pol Roger Champagne and other highly desirable itmes.

As charities across the UK struggle with their fundraising efforts due to covid 19, The Gurkha Welfare Trust is hoping the auction will raise some much-needed funds to support their vital work in Nepal.

Head of Fundraising and Communications, Adam Bentham said: “We are doing everything we can to make up the inevitable fall in income. Many of the veterans and widows we support in Nepal are in their 80’s, 90’s and even 100’s, lying in some of the most vulnerable categories against COVID-19.

“Nepal has no National Health Service, and as such, these veterans, their widows and communities need our support more than ever. We’re determined to not let this economic climate affect their quality of life.”

Adam added: “We really hope our supporters will get behind the online auction and we attract some top bids. A huge dhanyabad (thank you) goes to all of the companies and individuals who have donated the items up for auction.”

The auction will be live from 24 – 31 August at www.gwt.org.uk/auction