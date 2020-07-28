Weighing In On Energy Drinks: Are They Good Or Bad?

The opinion on energy drinks in the fitness industry is quite polarizing. One school of thought suggests that energy drinks are bad for your health and that they yield adverse side effects that could cause damage to your body.

On the other hand, some people argue that there is indeed a vital use for energy drinks and that, like performance enhancers, they can yield a plethora of benefits provided that they are used properly and in moderation.

While this may seem like a trivial matter, the fact is that energy drinks could potentially be a useful measure for some people. Surely it would be a shame to outright dismiss the usefulness of energy drinks. So, with this in mind, what are some benefits that energy drinks yield?

Energy Drinks Improve Alertness

According to many studies, energy drinks actually improve brain function by increasing mental alertness. Many researchers believe that this is due in large part to the caffeine that energy drinks contain.

Other researchers believe that these benefits are caused by the combination of caffeine and sugar, which temporarily boosts your blood sugar and makes you feel more awake. There are even low-calorie energy drinks on the market now, like 3D energy drink, for those concerned about their sugar intake.

They Can Help A Tired Person Function

Another primary benefit that energy drinks yield is that they are able to give a person a boost in energy. This is especially useful for people who are sleep-deprived. Drivers who travel long distances stand to benefit from energy drinks as it was previously surmised that energy drinks also improve mental alertness.

This benefit also extends to those who work graveyard shifts. This is especially useful for workers who perform critical functions that require precision and alertness. Truck drivers and night shift security guards are prime examples.

Reasonable Amounts

It should be understood that while energy drinks do indeed yield useful benefits, this is only true when they are taken in reasonable amounts. The normal daily caffeine threshold for the average person peaks at 400 milligrams.

One energy shot often contains 200 milligrams of caffeine. Thus, it’s best to limit energy drink consumption to 2 shots per day. Any more than this threshold and you’d be putting yourself at great risk.

Health Risks

When an individual consumes too many bottles of energy drinks, they run the risk of suffering from a caffeine overdose, which can cause palpitations, hypertension, convulsions, nausea, and even death.

It’s also for these reasons that many health experts discourage the consumption of energy drinks and why gyms ban their sale to those under 16.

The Bottom Line

Energy drinks do indeed have a function. As previously mentioned, they can help give a person a boost to help that person get through the day effectively. Energy drinks should not be dismissed so quickly because of the misuse of a few people.

In fact, there are many energy drinks that are formulated in a manner that tries to grant these benefits while minimizing the side effects. After all, energy drinks are not inherently harmful — true harm comes from their misuse. So, with this in mind, don’t miss out on something that could potentially help get you through a long and exhausting day.

