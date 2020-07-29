The Construction Industry Coronavirus (CICV) Forum has issued a raft of new health and safety guidance to help steer workers through the phased return.

The Forum has launched seven new pieces of open source collateral, offering in-depth industry advice on topics including face coverings, hand washing, domestic working and what to do if there is a case of COVID-19.

In addition, it has updated its comprehensive 42-page document, COVID-19 Construction Operating Guidance, which underpins the Safe Operating Guidance produced by Construction Scotland, Scottish Government and the wider industry.

The seven new guidance documents are available to download from the Forum website and cover:

Advice for businesses carrying out non-essential domestic work

Health and safety checklist before work is carried out

Effective use of face coverings

Good hygiene and hand washing

A questionnaire for clients before site visits

What to do if someone displays symptoms of COVID-19

Template letter for confirmed cases of COVID-19

In addition, the COVID-19 Construction Operating Guidance has been updated to reflect the latest developments on face coverings, physical distancing, travel and prevention of cross-contamination, with all new content clearly signposted.

Rebecca Crosland, Health and Safety Adviser at the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), a leading member of the Forum, said: “This new collateral is another important step in protecting both our workforce and the Scottish public as we all work together to minimise the spread of infection.

“The Forum’s Health and Safety sub-group has worked collaboratively to produce clear and practical guidance that is easy to follow and which can be used immediately by businesses of all sizes to help in their ongoing return.”

Martyn Raine, Technical and Skills Manager at SNIPEF, said: “As the construction industry moves to the next stage of the phased return, it’s vital that everyone works together to continue the excellent work done so far.

“Health and safety will be vital in the weeks and months ahead, and it’s paramount that we don’t compromise ourselves or our customers at this crucial time.

“The sector is relieved to be returning at last, but workers everywhere must be aware that there can be no let-up in health and safety awareness.”

The latest campaign follows two recent animations in which the Forum outlined key health and safety steps and reminded workers to observe physical distancing when not at work.

It also reinforces the Forum’s reputation for proactive innovation, which has seen it at the forefront of clear and concise information distribution throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Made up of more than 70 trade associations, professional services bodies and companies, the Forum has maintained a steady supply of information and practical advice to the sector as well as carrying out surveys, producing animations and posters, hosting webinars and making appeals to Government Ministers.