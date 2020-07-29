FORMER Rangers starlet Ryan Hardie admits he considered football and family before signing up for a second spell at Plymouth Argyle.

The 23-year-old has penned a season-long loan deal with the Pilgrims after falling out of favour at League One rivals Blackpool, returning south after notching seven goals in 13 outings for the Home Park outfit last term.

Hardie and his partner are expecting their first child in the coming weeks and he concedes that he agonised over the decision to move almost 500 miles from their respective families in Scotland.

But the former Livingston, Raith Rovers and St Mirren loan star was buoyed by the support of Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe and is certain he has made the right career move.

Hardie told Plymouth’s official website: “My girlfriend and I had a big decision to make a decision to make – based on the football and based on the wee man.

“It factored into the situation, but it [Plymouth] is a lovely place to bring up a baby and our families will always get down, regardless of the distance.

“We can also get back up the road and the gaffer [Ryan Lowe] has made it clear that he’ll help me out with days off to get back and see the family.

“He made things a lot easier.”