Five things to know before your first driving lesson (post-COVID)!

With everything in life dropping a gear these past few months, as a result of the

coronavirus pandemic, the green light finally shone for learner drivers in England earlier

this month. Whether you’re looking to learn to drive in Leeds, or anywhere else across

Yorkshire for that matter, there’s so much to consider ahead of your first lesson – but

that doesn’t mean things have to be daunting. Read on to find out our top tips, before

you get behind the wheel in the ‘new normal’.

1) Dress for Success

This tip can be split into two parts – knowing the correct kind of attire to wear and

ensuring you have all the relevant personal protective equipment (PPE).

Clothing

It’s important to wear loose-fitting clothing that you are comfortable in, and footwear that

is suitable for driving – ideally flat-soled shoes. But during these times, it’s also

important to ensure you are covered up as much as possible – so long-sleeved clothing

that covers both arms and legs is preferred.

Be aware that in order to ventilate the car, windows will be wound down and there will

be no re-circulatory air via the air conditioning unit. Make sure you are dressed

appropriately for the weather – and exterior coats and jackets may need to be placed in

a plastic bag in the boot, for example.

PPE

With regards to PPE, it’s highly advised that both instructor and learner wear a face

mask – and this should cover your nose and mouth, with no gaps between your face

and the covering. Wearers of glasses should also be aware that there is a good chance

their eyewear may fog up, and to rectify any problems safely – check out this quick

video. Gloves aren’t compulsory, although are recommended. It’s important to know

how to dispose of single-use PPE, so please follow HSE guidelines.

2) Carry on Washing your Hands

If there’s one thing we have learnt, it’s the importance of washing our hands. It’s vital

that before and after your lesson, you wash your hands for 20 seconds with hot soapy

water. Also consider what you are touching and there’s no point washing your hands if

you’re then going to touch your face, or phone – which can harbour bacteria. It would be

wise to keep some hand sanitiser on you at all times.

3) Keep Calm and Carry On

It may have been months since your last lesson and the thought of getting back behind

the wheel could be an intimidating prospect. But the best thing to do is remain calm and

focused. It’s natural to feel overwhelmed, whether it’s your first ever lesson, or first

lesson for some time. Try and stay patient, things will be a little different at the moment,

but just know that all the ‘roadblocks’ in the way are to protect you – because safety on

the roads is paramount. With every lesson, your confidence will build, but if you are

feeling apprehensive, let your instructor or a family member know.

4) Patience is a Virtue

As we’ve mentioned above, it’s important to remain patient. You might be feeling

frustrated that you’ve not been out on the roads for some time and just want to get

started again. But it’s important to remain patient, particularly with regards to all the

health and safety measures that have been put in place – and at the end of the day,

they’re there to protect you and your instructor!

In the lead-up to your lesson, your instructor may call you to check you are fit and well

enough to proceed. This will include making sure that you’ve not displayed the

symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 7 days, or been in contact with someone who

has symptoms within the last 14 days. It’s crucial you are honest with your answers, as

to avoid putting anyone at risk.

The car will be thoroughly sanitised before every lesson, paying close attention to

common touch-points. These include: seat belts, steering wheel and horn, gearstick,

parking brake, mirrors, and internal and external door handles. At the end of each day,

a deep clean will take place.

5) Respect the guidelines and your instructor

It’s a new and different experience for them as well as you. There are plenty of

recommendations to take on board, particularly from a health and safety point of view.

You won’t be shaking hands with your instructor prior to your lesson starting, and from a

socially-acceptable distance, they will ensure you’re safe to drive. Any visual training

resources will be held up by your instructor and not passed to you, and if you’re talking,

it’s important to talk forwards, to minimise face-to-face contact.

Pens and paper are not to be shared, and if you have your personal handbook, it’s

important that you keep this to yourself. Your instructor may make notes that they will

then send electronically to you after your lesson has finished.

By adhering to all the measures put in place, your driving experience will be as straight-

forward and safe as possible – so nothing to worry about.