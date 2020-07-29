A PIONEERING business venture has generated over £600,000 in revenue for small independent business after delivering over 8,000 gift boxes.

The Thriving Box Company is on track to place £1M worth of business with local independent retailers across the UK.

The pioneering venture, founded by entrepreneur Robbie Allen, continues to provide a critical lifeline for small businesses across Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester.

Saving many business from permanently closing their doors, due to the pandemic after starting up in March.

As well as the direct to consumer market, The Thriving Box Co is quickly becoming recognised as one of the go-to corporate care package suppliers in the UK with their turnkey solution.

Having already worked with; Rockstar Games, Standard Life, Cirrus Logic, People’s Postcode Lottery, Team England, Metaswitch, Mondra and TVSquared.

Robbie Allen, founder of The Thriving Box Company who has recently been shortlisted for the Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year category at the 2020 Great British Entrepreneur Awards for the Scotland & Northern Ireland region.

He said:“Our aim is to keep the UK thriving and we’ll do everything we can to keep that happening.Over the past eight months, we’ve partnered with a bunch of amazing local businesses and placed sizable orders with them, supporting their cash flow during these really challenging times. “We handle the e-commerce and logistics side of things and sell bespoke boxes and care packages to customers across the globe.”

There are two box sizes of gift box available – a small box contains 4-5 items (£39) and a large contains 6-7 items (£55). Customers will receive a variety of products including artisan food and snacks, local art, drinks, craft coffee, beer, spirits, lifestyle products (candles, coasters, notebooks, mugs/tumblers) and local skin care products, all of which will be high-quality and local to the area.