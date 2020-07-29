KILMARNOCK director Cathy Jamieson has contacted Hibs to convey the anger of fans who are facing an Easter Road blackout this weekend.

The capital club have decided not to make their curtain-raiser against Killie available on a pay-per-view basis, with the club’s hierarchy keen to avoid diluting value for their season ticket holders.

The move is in sharp contrast to the majority of their top-flight rivals, who are offering all fans the chance to snap up games on a one-off basis.

That has drawn criticism in some quarters, not least from seething Kilmarnock fans who will be unable to watch Alex Dyer’s men in action for the first time this campaign.

And Jamieson made their dissatisfaction clear to her Hibs counterparts.

She tweeted: “We know that Kilmarnock fans are very disappointed to miss out on the first game of the season.

“We have been in touch with Hibs to relay the views of our supporters.

“Actually we have had a number of Hibs fans also expressing concern.

“SPFL Board took [the] decision to leave to individual clubs to decide on PPV. Hibs have decided not to do it and only stream to their ST holders. Unfortunately out-with our control.”