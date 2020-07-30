Aidan Keena is set to quit English National League side Hartlepool United so that he can sign for Falkirk ahead of the birth of his first child.

The former Hearts striker only left Tynecastle back in January after failing to get much playing time in the first team under Craig Levein and Daniel Stendel.

He did start Stendel’s first game in charge – a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone in October last year and came on as a substitute in the Boxing Day derby defeat to Hibs. The Jambos were beaten 2-0 by their rivals in that game to make it five defeats on the bounce.

Unfortunately, there will be no Boxing Day Edinburgh derby again next season following Hearts’ controversial relegation back to League One following the SPL’s decision to finalise the table from when the division was suspended in March. That decision itself has sparked up a few arguments, the sort you’d expect to see in a boxing ring. On that note, be sure to check out boxing bookies sites ahead of the upcoming fights across the world as the world of sport returns to normality, and before the new Scottish football season kicks off again.

Time in England

Keena made four starts south of the border and a further four from the bench, scoring twice, before England’s fifth tier was suspended indefinitely in mid-March.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international failed to score in any of his 11 Premiership appearances for Hearts between 2017-20 but showed promise at Queens Park in League One where he scored eight times in 14 league appearances.

Having only recently turned 21, Keena has a bright future ahead of him and joining a big club in the third tier could be just the move he needs to start his career.

SPFL Return

Falkirk were second in League One at the time of the league’s suspension in March, just one point behind leaders Raith Rovers, who were controversially promoted. The Bairns will be expected to challenge for promotion next season and Aidan Keena could play a big part in that.

A move to Falkirk Stadium will see Keena join up with ex-Jambo Lee Miller and co-manager David McCracken.

Hartlepool Disappointed

Meanwhile, Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor told the Hartlepool Mail that he was disappointed to lose the striker;

“Sometimes life changes, Aidan came here in January and all things being equal, he was still in our plans and would have been with us.

“His girlfriend is pregnant and due to give birth in October and she’s obviously young, as Aidan is, and from Scotland.

“He’d been back up in Glasgow during the lockdown and it was always going to be a tough one so I spoke to Aidan pretty much straight away over the summer.

“It just fits better for him to be back up there for his first child and a girlfriend who was obviously a long way from home and no family support – it was always going to be difficult.”