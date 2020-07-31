East Lothian Council has granted planning permission for a segregated path linking Gullane and West Fenton.

Housing develop CALA Homes will fund construction of a path linking its current developments at Gullane with West Fenton to South.

This comes after they reached an agreement with landowners on the development at Saltcoats Field at the southern boundary.

For 15 years, campaigners have been calling for a four mile off-road path linking Gullane and Drem, taking walkers and cyclists away from the busy B1345.

Drem-Gullane Path Campaign spokesperson, Iain V Monk, said: “This is brilliant news. Once constructed, the path will allow residents, young and old, to travel safely between Gullane and West Fenton.

“We are certain it will also prove popular with visitors to the area. Our thanks to local landowners and CALA Homes for making this happen.

“As a result of the climate emergency and the COVID-19 public health emergency, many more people in East Lothian are choosing to cycle and walk to stay active.

“That is why more segregated active travel infrastructure, like the Gullane-West Fenton link, is so important to create safe, attractive, healthier places.

Tony Thomas, director of APT Planning and Development, which worked with CALA Homes on its application, said: “We hope that the path will encourage non-car travel including safer access to Gullane Primary School and the village as a whole.

“CALA has supported the residents of West Fenton in promoting the Quiet Roads initiative at West Fenton and this is the logical extension of that project.

“The introduction of the path further demonstrates CALA’s long-term commitment to Gullane and we believe that the new homes, new residents and other initiatives, such as this path to West Fenton will all help maintain Gullane as an attractive, vibrant and welcoming place to live.”

MP for East Lothian, Kenny MacAskill, said: “I welcome progress, which is due to dedicated local campaigning. It is a changing world we live in and walking and cycling infrastructure is more needed and wanted than ever. Onwards!”