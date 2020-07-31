Private Companies Competing to Take America Back to the Moon

NASA is planning a trip for American Astronauts to Mars. However, this ambitious plan is in several stages, including a trip to the Moon. The agency also plans to involve private space companies in its mission and has already contracted some of these companies. The competition for contracts with NASA is heating up, and companies are willing to invest fortunes to partner with NASA for its space projects.

Because of reduced funding from the government and accusations of wasteful spending, NASA changed its approach to project management. It no longer funds projects with high variable costs. Instead, it funds private space companies to conduct these projects at a fixed price. The private companies themselves arrange for the contract and commit to meeting any extra cost.

NASA hopes it will send a crewed mission to the Moon in 2024. But it will first send unmanned missions there to conduct technology and scientific research. The agency will work with the US private space companies to deliver cargo to the Moon in a program called Commercial Lunar Payload Service. Under this program, the private companies will ensure that the entire process of landing the load on the Moon, which includes integration and launch from Earth, is successful. The first delivery to the Moon is set for July 2021 and a mission after that every year.

NASA plans to work with nine space companies. These are Intuitive Machines, Astrobotic Technology, OrbitBeyond, Firefly Aerospace, Deep Space Systems, Moon Express, Draper Laboratory, Masten Space Systems, and Lockheed Martin Space. NASA selected Intuitive Machines, OrbitBeyond, and Astrobotic Technology for the first three contracts in May 2019. However, OrbitBeyond withdrew from the deal because of its internal problems. The contract with Astrobotic is worth $79.5 million and will see the space company deliver 14 instruments to Moon’s Lake of Death. Astrobotic will launch Peregrine lander aboard Atlas V launch vehicle in June 2021 and land on Moon in July 2021. NASA’s contract with Intuitive Machines is worth $77 million for the delivery of four scientific devices.

Firefly Aerospace, owned by Max Polyakov, plans to use Beresheet spacecraft as a basis for a new device called Genesis. Technical details of Genesis are still unknown; neither is the possible launch date. Polyakov’s Firefly is in the advanced stage of launching Firefly Alpha launch vehicle. Masten Space Systems will deliver nine scientific devices to the Moon at the cost of $75.9 million. NASA added five more companies to the lunar project delivery services to the Moon. These companies are SpaceX, Blue Origin, Tyvak Nano-Satellite, Sierra Nevada Corporation, and Ceres Robotics.

