Scottish Natural Heritage is looking for people’s favourite snaps of the country’s coasts and water to celebrate the Year of Coasts and Waters for a special calendar.

While plans for the themed year, celebrating Scotland’s unrivalled coasts and waters, have been affected by the coronavirus restrictions, many people have still been going outdoors and enjoying nature close to home.

SNH is producing a special themed calendar to showcase Scotland’s nature and continue the Year of Coasts and Waters celebrations into 2021.

Cathy Tilbrook, SNH’s Head of Sustainable Coasts & Seas explained that some positive aspects have emerged from what has been a very challenging period for many.

She said: “During lockdown restrictions, some of us were still able to enjoy local beaches, lochs and waterways on our doorstep, and many people reported finding solace in the natural world.”

During 2022, the Year of Scotland’s Stories will carry on the themed year programme, showcasing our country’s rich literature, film, oral traditions and myths and legends. SNH will bridge the two themes with this special calendar.

The photos do not necessarily have to be taken during lockdown or even during 2020, however they must feature Scotland’s coasts or waters and have a brief story or memory submitted alongside.

The overall winner’s image will feature on the front page of SNH’s 2021 calendar and the runners up will have their photograph featured on a seasonally relevant month of the year in the calendar.

Accompanying stories will feature briefly on the calendar, with full versions displayed on SNH’s website. The winner and all runners up will receive copies of the printed calendar.

“Perhaps you discovered a riverside walk right on your doorstep or you really missed a favourite beach or loch further afield, and have enjoyed poring over old photos of past visits. We want to celebrate Scotland’s coastlines and waterways, their landscapes and wildlife, with your special images – and this calendar will do just that.”

“We want to hear the stories behind the lens. Photos could feature a beach with fond childhood memories or a river where a magical nature moment was captured; it can be anything – tell us your special memory or story of that place.”

Entry requirements: