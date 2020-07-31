THOUSANDS of students from across the globe have taken part in a virtual graduation this week that had many unique twists such as a TikTok pass the cap.

More than 1900 University of St Andrews students from over 80 countries took part in unique, virtual, on-line graduation celebrations this week.

Celebrations worldwide included a TikTok inspired pass the cap video with the Class of 2020 graduating students.

The video will premier today after the virtual degree conferral week finished.

Degrees were conferred on the Class of 2020 via virtual ceremonies, which were shared on the University website and social media channels from Monday till today.

A total of nine degree conferral videos were created for each ceremony.

It featured a virtual ensemble performance from the members of St Salvator’s Chapel Choir, graduation addresses from Principal Professor Sally Mapstone, prayers from the Revd Dr Donald MacEwan and special messages from the Chancellor, the Rt Hon Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, alongside the degree conferrals read by the Principal and the Deans.

Messages from fellow students, friends and family were shared on social media using hashtag Saints 2020 during the week of the virtual ceremonies.

The Class of 2020 joined in the celebrations online, recreating their own garden parties and slice of St Andrews around the world.

Some virtual graduands were photographed, from a safe distance, on their doorsteps, with their partners, flatmates, families and pets.

Sophie Tyler, who graduated with a MA in Geography (First class) this week, took part in the Doorstep Saints project said: “I think we are going to be some of the most resilient graduates the University has ever had.”