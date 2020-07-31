Track & Trace Regulations for Sports Clubs Made Easier with New Coacha Software

Coacha, a UK-based software company that provides sports clubs with handy membership management tools has recently added a new feature in light of lockdown regulations being relaxed slightly in England. This new ‘Track and Trace’ functionality for sports clubs has been designed to reduce admin for clubs and help them to adhere to new government guidelines around re-opening for business whilst keeping everyone safe.

Back to The New Normal from 25th July

Sports clubs across the country have been on lockdown for several months, much to the disappointment of fitness fanatics and club owners alike. The UK government’s date for the reopening of clubs was the 25th July and, whilst this has elated those in the industry, there is also cause for concern with the long list of re-opening guidelines set out by the government.

Clubs will now be required to develop COVID Track and Trace process to record the data of anyone who uses their attends their club. They will need to keep this data on record for a minimum of 21 days and be ready to pass it on to the authorities should they need to. So, how can a small grassroots club handle this admin on top of adhering to social distancing and ensuring PPE is in place? The answer is Coacha’s sport clubs track and trace software!

Coacha Offers A Solution

The new Coacha membership management Track and Trace functionality builds on data that is already collected in the platform . The Track and Trace feature will allow club owners and admins to view and download data for the period of time required by the guidance, which is currently set to the past 3 weeks. If a club is alerted to a COVID-19 case for someone who’s attended their club, they can select the member from their records and find out exactly who they have come into contact with.

As this data already exists in Coacha for the management of a club’s members, no extra data is required. This isn’t ‘Big Brother’ keeping an eye on people, but is an effective way of viewing information that already exists. There is also the ability for club members to report to clubs if they have been tested for Covid19.

Clubs will need to show that they are adhering to official guidance so simply by using this software will demonstrate they are on top of obligations and truly care about their members. In addition, they’ll also save lots of admin time that’s needed to create this kind of data and systems themselves.

Grassroots Clubs Are Not Forgotten

Coacha is aware that the past few months have been extremely hard financially for these clubs that have had to suddenly close. This is why they are offering a free to use version of Coacha, Coacha Lite, which includes use of the COVID Track and Trace features. This will be free for life which means that clubs will have one less financial worry on their mind.

Coacha Lite track and trace software for membership management will include many of the features within the premium version. There will be a limit on the number of members that it will store data for, but this data can be easily extracted should the need arise. This free software will also help to organise classes, store sensitive personal data securely and provide peace of mind for club owners, parents and members alike.

Although Coacha are a UK-based company, their membership management software is truly an international platform. The software is available in USA, Canada, Australia and EU versions.

These latest updates and international expansions really show how the company is helping grassroots clubs who are struggling as a result of COVID-19 Pandemic. Not just clubs based in the UK, but those spread across the world.