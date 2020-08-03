Grasp the nettle and learn to love grammar

English grammar is one of the biggest bugbears for English language students but also TEFL teachers; it’s not that easy when you are asked to explain something complicated that you may not even be sure about yourself. Rather than avoid grammar, learn to love it and then you will feel more confident as a TEFL teacher.

Everyone makes grammar mistakes from time to time but you can supplement your knowledge as a TEFL teacher by studying designated courses which will increase both your knowledge and confidence. If you want to teach English as a foreign language then you will have to learn to love the grammar.

A solid grasp of English grammar is going to be essential for a successful TEFL career. It’s all very well knowing when something sounds right or wrong but explaining this to a student is a different kettle of fish entirely. Here are some of the most common mistakes made in English grammar and which you will have to correct your students for although there are plenty more:-

There/their/they’re – easy to mix up even if you are a native speaker never mind a foreign student learning the lingo. The way to explain it is that ‘their’ is always used to indicate the possessive and is almost always followed by a noun, for every other occasion, it is, therefore, like to be ‘there’. ‘They’re’ is a shortened version of ‘they are’ and is actually quite distinct so if you look at the sense of the text then this should help you clarify which one to use

Even if you already have a TEFL certificate there are lots of bolt-on courses you can add to your accreditation if you need any more assistance with grammar.

Plus, there are software packages you can use to help you when you are preparing lesson content for your students. Try Grammarly or GrammarMonster, the former will correct your text and the latter is great if you need more explanation.