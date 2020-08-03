An Independent organisation working to support Scottish business has hired Promilla Caughey as a Membership Manager to provide assistance as they ramp up support for businesses.

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) is increasing its activities to support business in the new normal, post Covid-19.

Promilla Caughey will be tasked with managing the not for profit organisations membership area and ensure the organisation’s offering are relevant to businesses during and post- pandemic.

Promilla joins SBRC from Glasgow West End, where she worked as the Covid-19 Community Coordinator.

She was previously Strategic Policy Adviser at First Minister’s Policy and Delivery Unit, Scottish Government and, before that, held a range of business development positions.

She will also work to grow SBRC’s membership base, in part through developing reciprocal memberships with community organisations to ensure it reaches all areas of Scotland.

Promilla said: “The SBRC is a fantastic resource for Scottish organisations working hard to stay afloat in these uncertain times. From webinars to training and expert advice, it is important businesses know what help is available to them.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to raise awareness of SBRC’s expertise and support throughout Scotland and help our country on its path to improve its economy.”

Jude McCorry, SBRC CEO added: “As Scotland emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown, it’s vital the business community comes together to ensure we can all succeed.

To support this, we are heavily focusing our efforts on offering webinars and one-to-one mentoring to businesses that need guidance that relate to the specific challenges of operating during an economic downturn.

“Promilla’s experience developing partnerships and supporting economic development will have a tangible effect on our operations, ensuring we can give Scottish organisations exactly what they need in the current climate.”