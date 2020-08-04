Businesses Urged to Walk After Nationwide Challenge Success

Successful Step Count Challenge encourages organisations to get walking

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – APRIL 06: Walkers are pictured in Glasgow, as part of a Paths for All Social Media Campaign based around the coronavirus, in Scotland.scottishBUSINESSES across Scotland are being encouraged to get their staff walking more and sitting less with the help of tailor-made challenges from Scotland’s walking charity.

Paths for All is inviting organisations of all shapes and sizes to set-up their own bespoke walking challenge to keep their workforce keep active and connected to their colleagues as Scotland eases out of lockdown.

During May, over 4000 furloughed and home workers participated in a special nationwide edition of the charity’s Step Count Challenge, with over 90 per cent of participants saying the motivation of the challenge helped them cope better with the Covid-19 restrictions.

Now, the charity is encouraging businesses to run in-house challenges so their staff can get active and stay connected with colleagues in a fun and interactive way whether working at home or in the office.

Ian Findlay CBE, Chief Officer at Paths for All said: “Our special lockdown edition of the Step Count Challenge was one of our most successful, with over 930 teams from across Scotland taking part. The vast majority of participants reported feeling much better for it and are planning to continue being more active during the working day in their ‘new normal’.

“The lockdown has reinvigorated many to get out and enjoy the outdoors – and surveys have shown that Scots have increased their walking during this unprecedented time more than any other part of the UK.

“Our hope is that we can build on this success by working with even more organisations to create a workplace walking culture and hence a happier and healthier workforce.”

The bespoke Step Count Challenge is made up of teams of five and has one simple aim of encouraging people to walk more to feel happier and healthier, with participants having access to leader boards, goal setting and team chat to keep them motivated and connected.

Businesses can register a team of five for just £30 – and can customise their own challenges with tailored branding and personalised messaging.

More information about bespoke Step Count Challenges, can be found by visiting https://www.stepcount.org.uk/bespoke-step-count-challenges

Paths for All works with the Scottish Government and 30 partners to support and deliver national policies, such as the National Walking Strategy and active travel initiatives.

The charity awards thousands of pounds worth of grants to worthwhile projects that improve health, promote walking and improve environments for people to be active in.

Paths for All’s focus is clear: it wants to get Scotland walking: everyone, every day, everywhere.

For more information on Paths for All, visit: pathsforall.org.uk