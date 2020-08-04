New Study Reveals Thousands Of Photos Being Stored On Smartphones

Recent research conducted reveals that 1 in 5 UK snap happy Brits have more than 7,500 pictures on their smartphone, according to Cartridge People’s most recent study.

7,500 photo’s on an invididuals smartphone gallery is an incredible amount and to put it into context, this would equate to:

90% of a playing surface of a tennis court

67.5GB of storage space

50 x 60-page weddings albums

Furthermore, 8% actually have over 10,000 photos currently on their smartphone.

With that being said, the study also revealed that over 60% of us have less than 1,000 pictures, and more specifically, 82% of those over the age of 65 have less than 1,000 images stored in their smartphone gallery.

Looking at the platforms we use for sharing our images, it’s been revealed that 43% of people prefer to send pictures via WhatsApp. Facebook Messenger is the second most popular platform with 23% saying they use this the most for image sharing.

According to the study of 1,500 people in the UK, women are more likely to share images via Instagram than men.

It’s been reported that Snapchat key demographics are 13 to 29-year olds with 69% of 13 to 17-year-olds using the app and 62% of 18 to 29-year-olds using it. This is backed up by the study which found that less than 3% of over 45s use Snapchat for image sharing.

The study also looked into how lockdown had affected behaviour when it comes to how many photographs we take, store and send. Cartridge People found that:

One in five of us sent more photos during lockdown than usual

A higher percentage of women admitted to sharing more images during lockdown than men

Those in the 18-24 age bracket were more likely to have sent a higher number of pictures in lockdown than any other age group.

Abdul Shakur from Etica Leaders, said: “Platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are on the rise due to people not having that connection with others whilst living being at home, this has then a direct impact on the amount of attention we need as extroverts to keep us sane.

“This is why Instagram has been popular especially for those who are used to going out all the time.

“The challenge here is, due to the fact that people aren’t dealing with their own personal battles especially being at home, they can’t throw their efforts into work or social life.

“The only remaining way to help them feel great or be accepted is by taking images, posting them online and making themselves feel great.

“Images are a bit like clothes. We can’t let go of them because they make us feel a certain way.

“Taking a selfie and making yourself feel great has the same emotional effect as shopping.

“By seeing our clothes or images it’s a reminder that we are amazing. Social media isn’t that much different.”