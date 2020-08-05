Iconic Glasgow eateries combine to produce artisan baked goods

THE GLASGOW food scene is set to receive a boost as two iconic eateries announce they are joining forces.

Hyndland-based Epicures is teaming up with Michelin recognised restaurant Cail Bruich to launch “epicure by Cail Bruich” next Friday.

Plans for the joint venture were in place well before lockdown and despite experiencing the toughest few months in the hospitality industry, both west end businesses are now finally able to move forward and bring their new offering to life.

The triple AA Rosette-awarded chef team from Cail Bruich will be taking over the food offering at epicures and taking their dishes to a whole new level.

The initial offering will focus on brunch and a dedicated bakery, inspired by the CB Bakery launched at the height of lockdown, offering l artisan cakes, pastries and breads to sit in or takeaway.

Oli Norman, owner of epicures said: “I’ve long been a huge fan of Cail Bruich and the exceptional quality of food, drink and service and am really excited about Chris and his team taking over the operation at Epicures.

“Throughout lockdown visits to the CB Bakery were a highlight so to bring the offering to epicures is a real joy, along with taking the food offering to a whole new level.”

Bookings for the new service go live on Monday 10th August at 5pm.

Chris Charalambous, owner of Cail Bruich added: “Epicures is a Glasgow institution and to be offered the chance to put our spin on a neighbourhood brunch spot is very exciting. We’ll follow the same ethos as we always have of sourcing artisan producers and treating their produce with care & respect.

“The menu will reflect our passion for creating modern, eye catching & most importantly tasty dishes.

A bakery is something I’ve always wanted to open and seeing how well it was received during lockdown, it made perfect sense to give it a permanent home. We’re firm believers that every neighbourhood should have a good bakery, so we hope that the new Epicures is the hub of Hyndland.”

The in-house bakery will run daily from 8am serving incredible homemade cakes, fresh bread and sweet and savoury pastries to sit in or takeaway.

Brunch will consist of all the classics, but in true Cail Bruich style, the dishes will have a modern Scottish twist.

They’ll also be serving up a range of epicurean feasts including sandwiches, salads and set epicures feasts using the best seasonal Scottish ingredients all with an innovative Cail Bruich twist.