HIBS are confident Ryan Porteous will be fit to face Livingston this weekend despite the defender battling an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old suffered the knock in last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock but played through the pain barrier to complete the full 90 minutes.

Indeed, his dominating showing was enough to earn him a place in the SPFL’s official team of the week alongside two-goal hero Martin Boyle.

However, Porteous has been nursed through training in the subsequent days, with Hibs medical chiefs taking no chances with the promising stopper following an injury-ravaged campaign.

The Scotland under-21 skipper was restricted to just 16 outings last season due to a serious knee injury – and the capital club are determined to ensure his fitness woes don’t strike again.

However, it is understood that head coach Jack Ross hopes to step up Porteous’ training regiment over the next 48 hours ahead of Saturday’s Premiership showdown against Livingston.