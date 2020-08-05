GARY HOLT insists Livingston can’t afford to dwell on their Premiership false start as they prepare for their maiden home game of the campaign against Hibs.

The Lions boss pulled no punches in his assessment of a poor 1-0 defeat in Paisley last weekend, slamming his players for a meek first-half showing in particular.

However, Holt is adamant his players must regroup quickly for the visit of Hibs – and get back to basics.

The encounter is the closest thing either side has to a derby this season following Hearts’ relegation and Holt reckons it will be a memorable occasion, even without fans in attendance.

He said: “Last week was the first game of the season, so we show the boys the analysis – then we put the game to bed and move on.

“That’s what we do: we dust ourselves down.

“Saturday’s a great occasion for us – it’s our first league game at home and we want to be right up for it.

“Hibs are coming off the back of a positive result against Kilmarnock so they’ll be coming here with confidence. We need to get back to doing what we’re good at – putting in the hard graft.

“If we do that, we’ll get results.”