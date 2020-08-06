Two Cricket Nations, England and Pakistan, will meet this month in their effort to restore cricket back on its feet after Global pandemic brought stoppage to International fixtures for almost 4 months. Pakistani team have already reached England with a 29 member squad after they were tested negative twice in a three-round test conducted by Pakistan Cricket Board.PCB made several noticeable changes to the squad and management by Bringing experience players like Sarfaraz, Wahab and Sohail back into the squad, moreover, new coaches are hired in the shape of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad to facilitate Misbah and Co. The Tour consists of 3 Test and 3 T20I’s starting from 5th August to 5th of September.

England and West Indies Test Series is just concluded and Fans across the Globe are overwhelmed to finally see Cricket Action back live.ECB experience to Conduct a 3 Match series in Bio Secure proved worth the effort. West Indies despite Losing the series were happy to play a major role in a Historic Test Series for the revival of Cricket.ECB applauded the Carebian squad for their willingness to Play at English Soil when the death toll in England had reached 40 Thousand.

The upcoming PAK vs ENG series will also take Place in Bio Secure Environment. The venues chosen for the tour are the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester and The Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton due to their OnSite Hotel facilities which help to create a BioSecure bubble for the players and staff members. The Purpose of Creating BioSecure Environment is to cut off players physical contact with the outer world. Players who usually used to spend their spare time exploring the touring country will now be restricted to defined premises. The Bubble may not be 100% risk-free but serves a major cause in minimizing the diffusion of harmful organisms.

Along with Biosecure environment, to ensure players health safety Pak-England will be Played with new COVID regulations as advised by ICC to reduce the risk of Spreading Novel virus. Players are insisted to maintain Social distance, Use of Saliva to shine the ball is banned, Players won’t be transferring their Personal Stuff to Umpires, An Additional DRS review as local and inexperienced umpires may officiate the proceedings due to travel restrictions. ICC has also asked officials to show leniency in the start as it will take time for players to tune themselves according to new rules in the book.

Players will gradually adapt to new rules & regulations and will get used to living in Bio Secure Environment. Jason Holder spoke highly of the measures and facilities provided to their squad to overcome boredom during the quarantine period. Azhar Ali expressed his concerns regarding keeping up pace with over rate with new rules. Mark wood felt living in isolation as living as a Sci-Fi movie script. Ollie Pope admitted staying in hotels as a testing Time as it would take time to adapt. Living in such circumstances certainly requires a strong Emotional and mental character, on the other hand, it will allow players to solely focus on their game

Cricket without Spectators and Fans cheering for their particular teams seems an unreal experience but its a price fans will have to pay for their own safety. It is uncertain for how long the world has to wear a mask but with England’s recent successful stint to host a test series have given a ray of hope to cricket boards who are suffering enormous financial loss.