FLORIAN KAMBERI has thanked Hibs fans for their support following his switch to St Gallen – despite latterly becoming public enemy number one at Easter Road.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers and burned his bridges in the eyes of many Hibees by suggesting that he had been dreaming of a switch to Ibrox ever since his first appearance there.

Kamberi also described the Gers faithful as the ‘best fans in the world’, swiftly prompting the ordinarily mild-mannered Jack Ross to concede that it would be tough for him to ever represent Hibs again.

Ross stated in February: “He has chosen his words . . . it’s made it much more challenging [for him to return].”

Indeed, confirmation of Kamberi’s departure of Twitter sparked a heady mix of abuse and celebration directed towards the rangy striker, who notched 29 goals in two years playing for the club.

Kamberi, however, took to Instagram in what is likely to be a futile bid to bury the hatchet.

“It’s been a quick 2.5 years in Scotland and now it’s time for me to move on to a new challenge in my homeland,” Kamberi wrote.

“Thanks to everyone at Hibernian for giving me the chance to live and work in a great city and to Rangers for the great opportunity and experience.

“A special thanks to both sets of fans for the great support. Good luck to both teams for the future.”

Kamberi’s protracted exit ends weeks of speculation regarding his future.

The former Grasshopper Zurich turned down the option to return to Rangers on loan, having found the net once in nine appearances for the Glasgow giants at the tail end of last term.

Hull City were also interested observers but failed to stump up the cash following their relegation from the English Championship.

However, Swiss Super League runners-up St Gallen shelled out a fee in the region of £150,000 and he will replace star striker Cedric Itten, who ironically joined Rangers this week to help fill the void left by Kamberi.

St Gallen president Matthias Huppi, who previously worked as a football broadcaster, said: “I remember Florian scored his first Super League goal in Grasshopper’s 3-2 win in a Zurich derby in August 2015.

“It was a late goal and a key moment – and I interviewed him at the time!

“Florian has enjoyed many games, goals and important experiences since then, and we meet again.

“I look forward to working with him and achieving our goals together at St Gallen.”