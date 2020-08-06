FORMER RANGERS and Manchester United trialist Matthew Knox has joined Northern Irish top-flight side Warrenpoint Town.

Knox, who was most recently on the books of Brechin City, was tipped for stardom when he became Livingston’s youngest ever debutant in 2016 – featuring against St Mirren just four days after his 16th birthday.

Ex-Gers gaffer Mark Warburton ran the rule over the winger, while he enjoyed a training stint with the Red Devils, Liverpool and Sunderland.

However, a dream move failed to come to fruition and Knox found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Livi, making just 25 appearances before his departure in 2019.

Knox, now 20 years of age, has also turned out for Berwick Rangers and East Fife – and is determined to kickstart his career across the water.

Warrenpoint finished 11th in the Premiership last term when it was called due to the Covid-19 outbreak, securing survival due to the cancellation of the relegation playoff.